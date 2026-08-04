Africa | National

Mahama calls for stronger trade and investment partnerships between Africa-Caribbean

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  4 August 2026 4:35pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called for a stronger partnership between Africa and the Caribbean, urging the two regions to transform their shared history into a shared future built on economic cooperation, innovation and coordinated global action.

Addressing a special joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament during his state visit on August 4, President Mahama said the historic ties between Africa and the Caribbean should now serve as a foundation for deeper collaboration that improves the lives of their people.

"The challenge before us has never been clearer," he said. "We must transform our shared history into shared prosperity. We must move beyond sentiment and build partnerships that create opportunities, expand prosperity and improve the lives of our people."

The President invoked the words of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, saying the vision of African unity remains as relevant today as it was during the struggle for independence.

"As our first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, reminded us, 'The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart,'" he said. "Those words speak as powerfully to us today as they did at the dawn of African liberation."

President Mahama said the current generation must focus on achieving economic transformation, scientific advancement and technological progress while ensuring the liberation of the African mind.

"It demands confidence in our own institutions. It demands belief in our own capabilities and an unwavering commitment to accountability and excellence," he said. "Above all, it requires that our young people see themselves not as descendants of slaves, but as heirs to greatness and architects of an even greater future."

Highlighting the opportunities before both regions, the President said Africa's youthful population, abundant natural resources and growing innovation ecosystem position the continent for rapid development, while Jamaica continues to provide global leadership on climate justice, sustainable development, democracy and multilateral cooperation.

He described Jamaica as an important gateway to the Americas and said both regions possess enormous human talent, cultural influence and economic potential.

"History has connected us, and the future now calls upon us to work together," President Mahama said.

He called for stronger cooperation between the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as well as closer collaboration within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions.

"We must coordinate our positions on issues that will define the future of humanity," he said. "Whether the challenge is climate change, reform of the international financial architecture, food security, public health or digital transformation, our voices will carry greater weight if we speak together."

President Mahama said the Africa-Caribbean partnership should no longer be defined solely by a shared past but by a shared vision for the future.

He also highlighted Ghana's recently launched Accra Reforms initiative, describing it as a blueprint for reshaping global governance and creating a more equitable international system.

"The Accra Reforms reflect our belief that the institutions governing the world must evolve to reflect the realities and aspirations of the 21st century," he said.

According to the President, too many developing countries continue to face structural barriers, including limited access to financing, unfair trading arrangements and inadequate representation in global decision-making bodies.

"These inequities cannot define our future," he said. "The Accra Reforms call for a new development paradigm founded on mutual respect, productive investment and genuine partnership."

President Mahama reiterated Ghana's call for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including permanent African representation on the UN Security Council, saying developing countries must participate as equal partners in shaping global solutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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