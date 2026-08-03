National

Here are the 7 major cyber threats facing Africa, according to INTERPOL

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 August 2026 11:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Africa's cyber threat landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with cybercriminals using advanced technologies and organised crime networks to target governments, businesses, financial institutions and individuals across the continent.

In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, INTERPOL warned that the rapid expansion of Africa's digital economy has created new opportunities for cybercrime, prompting calls for stronger regional cooperation, improved cybersecurity capabilities and greater public awareness.

The report identifies the following seven major cyber threats facing Africa:

1. Ransomware attacks – Criminals encrypt victims' data and demand payment for its release, increasingly targeting governments, public institutions and critical infrastructure.

2. Business Email Compromise (BEC) – Fraudsters impersonate company executives or trusted partners through fake emails to trick businesses into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

3. Organised online scam centres – Large-scale criminal networks operate scam centres involved in investment fraud, romance scams, phishing and other online fraud, often linked to human trafficking and forced labour.

4. Mobile money fraud – Cybercriminals exploit mobile payment platforms through phishing, SIM-swap attacks, fake promotions and social engineering to steal funds from users.

5. AI-enabled digital sextortion – Criminals use artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to create fake intimate images from victims' social media photos before demanding ransom.

6. Data breaches and identity theft – Stolen personal and financial data are traded on the dark web and used for identity theft, phishing, financial fraud and ransomware attacks.

7. **AI-powered cybercrime and Cybercrime-as-a-Service** – Criminals are using artificial intelligence to automate phishing, generate deepfakes, create synthetic identities and develop sophisticated malware, while Cybercrime-as-a-Service platforms provide ready-made hacking tools to offenders with limited technical expertise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group