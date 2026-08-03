Church leaders urge steadfastness, accountability at Apemso Methodist Nazareth Society’s 10th anniversary

The Nazareth Society of the Methodist Church Ghana at Emena-Apemso in the Ashanti Region has commemorated its 10th anniversary of church planting with a celebration of a decade of growth and resilience.

The two-day anniversary, themed ‘Walking in the Word: A Decade of God’s Faithfulness and Grace’, opened with a crusade and grand durbar on Saturday and concluded with a thanksgiving service on Sunday at the newly commissioned church premises.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Isaac Arhinful, Minister-in-Charge of Apemso Nazareth Society, described the milestone as evidence of God’s faithfulness, noting that although the church had faced many challenges, God had sustained it over the decade.

"It therefore became expedient for us to come together to specially thank God for how far He has sustained us. We began with just a handful of members, but our congregation has grown significantly,” he said.

Reaffirming the church’s mission, Rev. Isaac Arhinful said the ministry would continue to focus on evangelism, discipleship and expansion, expressing optimism about greater growth in the years ahead.

“In the years ahead, our primary mandate is to ensure that every resident of Apemso and its surrounding communities encounters God and gives their lives to Him. We believe that when a community turns to God, His blessings will rest upon His people, transform the communities, and ultimately bring prosperity to the entire nation,” he said.

He therefore urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, not to allow the current socio-economic frustrations in the country to drive them into indecent behavior. He noted that despite the challenges, maintaining godly character and discipline remains the surest path to personal progress and national development.

"To the youth, I say this: The economic hardships we face may test you, but they must never define you. Do not let frustration lead you into indecent behavior. Stay anchored in God’s Word, live by good moral standards, and rise as agents of transformation in your communities,” he charged.

The Superintendent Minister of the Ayeduase Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Hayford Osei Boateng, has issued a strong warning to humanity.

Addressing the congregation, he stated God created human beings in His own image and likeness. He explained that because of this divine identity, anyone who engages in sin not only violates God’s commandments but also brings disgrace to the name of God.

Citing Genesis 1:27, he cautioned that such actions attract consequences and urged believers to live in a manner that reflects the holiness and character of their Creator.

Samuel Kwame Sarkodie, Caretaker of the Apemso Nazareth Society of the Methodist Church Ghana, has expressed appreciation to all church members and the leadership for their unwavering and unprecedented support over the years. He said the collective commitment and dedication have been instrumental in making the church successful and advancing its mission in the community.

Addressing the congregation, he called for greater accountability in church activities and the management of resources.

According to him, all contributions made toward church activities and development projects must be used for their intended purpose and accounted for in due time. He noted that transparency in the handling of church funds will build trust and encourage more members to participate in giving and supporting church initiatives.

Citing an example, Mr. Sarkodie pointed to the commitment shown by members of the Apemso Nazareth Society toward the construction of the church auditorium. He described the project as evidence of what can be achieved when members work together with a shared vision and a sense of responsibility.

In his concluding remarks, the Synod Secretary of the Kumasi Diocese, Very Rev. Benjamin Anson, encouraged members of the church to remain steadfast and stand firm in times of trouble and adversity. He emphasized that challenges are part of the Christian journey, but believers must hold onto their faith and trust in God.

Very Rev. Anson further urged Christians to demonstrate greater love and commitment to Christ and His Church above all other affiliations.

He cautioned against prioritizing worldly groups and associations over the work of God, noting that the Church remains the body of Christ through which believers are nurtured spiritually and guided in truth.

He called on the congregation to be united, prayerful, and dedicated to the mission of the Church, stressing that such devotion will strengthen the faith community and advance the kingdom of God.

As part of its appreciation for members’ dedication, the church presented awards to some individuals, including staff of Multimedia Group Limited, Kumasi Branch, and Jennifer Obenewaa Nimako.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.