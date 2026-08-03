NPP must put aside personal differences to regain power – Paul Afoko

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Paul Afoko has said the party's path back to political power depends on its ability to overcome internal divisions.

He insists that reconciliation should take precedence over personal grievances.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews' Kojo Brace, Mr Afoko said he remained confident of winning the NPP's national chairmanship race but stressed that, regardless of the outcome, he would continue to advocate for unity within the party.

According to him, a defeat in the contest would indicate that party members had chosen a different direction and were unconvinced by his vision for rebuilding the NPP.

"If I don't win, then it means the party wants to continue the way it is, and that my ideas are not necessary, my experience is to be discarded," Mr Afoko said.

Despite that possibility, he maintained that his commitment to the party would remain unchanged.

"But I will still ask for unity," he added.

Mr Afoko also expressed confidence in his chances of returning to office, saying he believed party members would ultimately place their trust in his leadership.

"But I believe I will win. I believe it. In my bones, I believe it," he stated.

Rather than suggesting that former rivals must become close friends, he argued that restoration should be measured by the ability of members to work together without resentment.

According to Mr Afoko, he already embodies that approach, saying he now interacts comfortably with individuals who previously opposed him within the party.

"A complete restoration will look like the way I am today, which is that I meet people who wanted me out of the party and I am comfortable with them," he said.

The former chairman explained that he no longer harbours bitterness towards those individuals and instead sees them as colleagues working towards a common objective.

"I don't feel anything—resentment or animosity. I just feel that this is a comrade in arms and we have work to do as a party," he said.

Mr Afoko argued that political unity should not be confused with personal friendship.

"We don't necessarily have to go and sit somewhere, eat together, drink together and laugh and do all those things," he said.

"But once we can put our heads together and say this is for the sake of our party, without any animosity, without any resentment, without anybody thinking about the reason this person is working with me, then we can move forward."

Mr Afoko further argued that the NPP's pursuit of political power should be guided by a commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians rather than simply returning to government.

According to him, party members should be open about their desire to regain power while recognising that political office carries a responsibility to deliver meaningful change.

"The one and only reason is power," he said.

"But we are not seeking power just for the sake of power. We are seeking power for the potential of power to do good for our people."

He suggested that a shared commitment to national development should unite party members despite any personal or political differences.

He maintained that unity cannot be achieved through declarations alone but requires members to consciously abandon past grievances in favour of the party's broader interests.

While expressing confidence in his own prospects of returning to the chairmanship, Mr Afoko said his overriding objective was to help create an environment in which members could work together without suspicion or hostility.

According to him, the NPP's chances of regaining political power will depend not only on its policies and leadership but also on its ability to restore trust, strengthen internal cohesion and unite around the shared goal of serving the Ghanaian people.

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