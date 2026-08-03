GTEC to Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah: Prove how you earned ‘Dr’ title or cease using it

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Ghana’s Presidential Envoy for Reparations, is the latest on the list of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for scrutiny in relation to a suspected use of an unearned academic title, a campaign the Commission has been propagating in the last two years to sanitise the public space.

GTEC has directed Ambassador Ekwow Spio-Garbrah to provide evidence supporting his use of the academic title “Dr” or cease using it if he is unable to prove that it was legitimately conferred.

In a letter dated July 27, 2026 addressed Spio-Garbrah, and copied to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the Commission demanded that he provides documentation and clarification for his use of the "Dr" title by providing the name of the awarding institution, whether the doctoral degree was earned or honorary, the date it was conferred; and the process through which it was conferred.

The GTEC letter signed by the Deputy Director General, Prof Augustine Ocloo, states, "Sir, should you be unable to provide the required documentation, you will be expected without delay to cease the use of the Dr title. Respectfully."

"Further, you must provide verifiable evidence that this title has been withdrawn from all relevant platforms, including but not limited to official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads and any other public or professional representations," it added.

The Commission indicated that it expected full cooperation in addressing the matter and looked forward to prompt compliance by July 31, 2026.

GTEC in 2024 initiated a campaign to call on individuals in the public space to desist from using unearned academic titles and honorary ones for public influence.

The Commission started the campaign by first engaging individuals privately, followed up with official letters before it decided to embark on a "name and shame" campaign.

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