GTEC flags 70 unrecognised institutions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a strong warning to students, employers, professional bodies, and the general public regarding 70 tertiary institutions whose qualifications are not recognised in Ghana due to quality assurance concerns.
In a statement released on May 28, 2026, the Commission announced that the listed institutions, located across Ghana and several countries worldwide, currently lack recognition from the country's tertiary education regulator.
GTEC advised the public to exercise caution when assessing certificates, diplomas, degrees, and other academic qualifications issued by these institutions.
According to GTEC, the affected institutions have been identified due to various quality assurance concerns, although the Commission did not specify the individual reasons behind each institution's inclusion on the list.
The institutions named by GTEC span multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Mexico, Liberia, Nigeria, Zambia, Italy, France, Guyana, Germany, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Barbados, Andorra, and Ghana.
The list includes universities, business schools, management institutes, theological seminaries, distance-learning institutions, and professional training colleges.
Several institutions operating in Ghana were included in the notice, raising concerns among students and graduates who may have obtained qualifications from them.
Among the Ghana-based institutions listed are Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Faith University Seminary, Doxa Open University, Quest International University, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi, Global Professional College in Effiduase, and Volta University College.
A significant number of the institutions identified by GTEC operate outside Ghana, many offering online, distance-learning, or transnational education programs.
Among those listed are Atlantic International University, Akamai University, Monarch Business School, Swiss Management Centre University, Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Texila American University, LIGS University, and several theological and management institutions operating primarily through virtual platforms.
GTEC has urged students, parents, employers, and other stakeholders to conduct thorough checks before enrolling in academic programs or accepting qualifications presented by prospective employees.
The Commission advised members of the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions and to seek verification from relevant authorities whenever questions arise about the status of a qualification.
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