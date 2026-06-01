We’ll return to the negotiation table, but accept nothing below 20% – Concerned Drivers Association

The Concerned Drivers Association has assured they will return to the negotiation table with transport stakeholders but remains firm on its demand for a 20% increase in transport fares, citing rising operational costs and economic pressures affecting drivers across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO), David Agboado, explained that while dialogue will continue with relevant stakeholders, drivers will not accept any offer below their proposed adjustment.

“We will go back to the roundtable and jaw-jaw with the relevant stakeholders, but we will not accept anything below 20%,” he said.

According to him, the association’s position has become necessary due to the persistent rise in fuel prices and the increasing cost of vehicle maintenance, including tyres, batteries, engine oil, and other essential spare parts.

He stressed that the demand is not arbitrary but based on careful consideration of what drivers need to sustain their operations.

“We will consider the Ghanaian and negotiate for 20%,” he added.

To explain the association’s approach, Mr. Agboado compared the target to academic preparation, saying drivers have set a clear benchmark they are working towards.

“Just like when you are going to write an exam, you have a certain mark in mind, say an aggregate of 7 or 9, then you prepare towards it, and that is why we are saying we want 20%.”

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other commercial transport operators announced the increment, which affects intra-city trotro services, inter-city transport, and shared taxi operations nationwide, on Friday, May 29, after consultations with stakeholders and transport unions.

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