Nigeria police warn against reprisal attacks against South Africans

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in Nigeria have warned against reprisals targeting South African nationals or businesses following a wave of anti-migrant protests in South Africa.
The police urged Nigerians not to take the law into their own hands, after "reported attacks on Nigerians in South Africa". No such attacks have been reported but the warning followed a meeting of security and intelligence chiefs.
South African police have not confirmed any attacks on foreigners, although the government has condemned "criminal acts" directed at foreign nationals.
Tensions have been rising in South Africa in recent weeks following demonstrations calling for tougher action against undocumented migrants.
Several African countries have advised their citizens to remain vigilant, with Ghana recently evacuating hundreds of its nationals, citing safety concerns.
"We recognise the pain and anger caused by recent attacks on Nigerians abroad," Aliyu Giwa, a senior police spokesperson, said in a post on X.
"As an institution dedicated to protecting Nigerian lives, we understand these concerns deeply," he noted.
"However, this is a time for calm and restraint," he said, adding that violence would not protect Nigerians abroad and "would only create additional crises".
In his post, which quoted the statement by the Nigerian police force, he said the matter was being addressed by the government "at the highest levels".
The Nigerian police say additional security measures have been put in place around foreign missions, key infrastructure and other sensitive locations.
"Any attempt to target South African nationals, diplomatic facilities, businesses, or other lawful interests within Nigeria will be treated as a criminal act," they said.
South African protesters have accused undocumented migrants of placing pressure on public services, as well as being involved in crime, and have called on the government to strengthen immigration enforcement.
The demonstrations have been organised by a group known as March and March, which says it is campaigning for immigration reform and have called on undocumented migrants to leave the country by 30 June.
Previous outbreaks of xenophobic violence in South Africa have triggered diplomatic tensions and retaliatory attacks in Nigeria, where some South African-owned businesses were vandalised and looted.
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