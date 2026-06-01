Diplomacy must deliver real-time results — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a more results-oriented approach to diplomacy, stressing that international relations must deliver tangible benefits to citizens within reasonable timeframes rather than being slowed down by excessive bureaucracy.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers Meeting in Seoul, South Korea, the Minister said diplomacy should be practical, efficient and focused on improving the quality of life of citizens.

According to him, diplomatic negotiations often take years — and in some cases decades — to conclude, a situation he believes can undermine national development and the timely realisation of economic opportunities.

“Sometimes diplomatic negotiations can take many years, can take decades, but colleagues will tell you at the ministry that I don’t take excuses and I don’t allow for delays and, you know, a laborious rigmarole,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa explained that diplomacy must ultimately be assessed by its ability to deliver real benefits in areas such as trade, investment and tourism.

“It is important that diplomacy delivers, that diplomacy is efficient, that diplomacy impacts positively in real time because sometimes, you know, waiting and delaying and going through needless motions endlessly, you will find out that you are losing out in terms of the quality of life of your people, in terms of investment opportunities, tourism opportunities, trade opportunities and it doesn’t help the people,” he stated.

He said prolonged diplomatic processes often create the impression that diplomacy is detached from the everyday needs of citizens and fails to produce meaningful outcomes.

“And that is why sometimes people think that diplomacy becomes too abstract and it doesn’t deliver meaningful impact,” he added.

The Minister stressed that his approach to foreign policy is centred on ensuring that diplomatic engagements produce measurable results within clear timelines.

“So, I have a whole different concept and philosophy about diplomacy. Diplomacy can work. It can achieve results. It can be impactful,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of setting clear targets and maintaining urgency in international engagements, noting that this approach encourages greater responsiveness from partner countries.

“Once you set clear timelines, you inject efficiency, and you go all out, other countries see that you really have a whole different mindset and they are able to come along with you,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Ghana and South Korea have signed a historic Visa Waiver Agreement covering holders of diplomatic and service passports, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The agreement was signed with South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa–Korea Foreign Ministers Meeting.

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