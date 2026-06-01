AMA hands over 8 basic school facilities for major renovation

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has officially handed over eight basic school facilities within the Aayalolo Cluster of Schools to contractors for extensive renovation works aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions.

The projects form part of the Assembly's planned infrastructure improvement programme and are expected to provide a safer and more conducive environment for both pupils and teachers.

The beneficiary schools are Central Mosque 1 & 2 Primary School, Akoto Lante Basic School, Amamomo 3 Ashia Mills Junior High School, Accra Presby Primary School, Aayalolo 1 & 2 Kindergarten and Primary School, Amamomo 1 & 2 Junior High School, Aayalolo 1 & 2 Junior High School, and Aayalolo 3 Kindergarten and Primary School.

Speaking at the site handover ceremony, the Presiding Member of the AMA, Musah Ziyad, described the renovation works as a significant intervention for the Aayalolo Cluster of Schools, noting that the facilities had seen little improvement over the years.

According to him, the exercise represents one of the largest renovation efforts undertaken in the schools in recent times. He recalled that Assembly Members had repeatedly drawn attention to the deteriorating state of the facilities and appealed for government support to address the challenges.

Mr Ziyad commended the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and the Assembly's leadership for prioritising the projects, saying the renovations would enhance the learning environment and contribute to improved educational outcomes.

“This intervention will go a long way to benefit the pupils and provide a more conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning,” he said.

A representative of the contractors, speaking on behalf of the firms awarded the projects, assured the Assembly and school authorities of their commitment to delivering quality work within the stipulated period.

He said only durable and high-quality materials would be used to ensure the renovated facilities serve the schools for many years.

“We are committed to executing these projects to the highest standards. Our goal is to deliver durable infrastructure that will stand the test of time and support effective teaching and learning for generations of pupils,” he stated.

The renovation works are expected to address long-standing infrastructural challenges in the schools and improve the overall educational experience for thousands of pupils within the Aayalolo Cluster.

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