AMA, Mexican Embassy renew commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen sister-city ties

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Mexican Embassy in Ghana have renewed efforts to strengthen their sister-city relationship with Guadalajara, while exploring broader cooperation between Accra and other Mexican cities.

This follows a courtesy call by the Mexican Ambassador to Ghana on the mayor of Accra, where discussions focused on enhancing city-to-city partnerships, cultural exchange, and knowledge sharing in key areas of urban development.

In her opening remarks, the Ambassador, Norma Ang Sánchez, said strengthening Africa–Mexico relations remains a key priority for the embassy, particularly through collaboration with city authorities.

She explained that the embassy’s objectives are to deepen institutional ties with the AMA and promote cooperation between cities in both countries.

According to her, the sister-city relationship between Accra and Guadalajara, established about three years ago, has seen limited engagement, and the visit was aimed at revitalising it.

She described Guadalajara as one of Mexico’s major cities and a host of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, noting its similarities with Accra in terms of urban dynamics.

The Ambassador also proposed expanding cooperation to include other cities such as Mexico City, which, with a metropolitan population of about 20 million, faces comparable urban challenges.

She stressed the need for a structured working plan between the embassy and the Assembly, which could include cultural programmes and other mutually beneficial initiatives.

She further invited the Mayor and his team to visit Mexico to gain first-hand experience in urban management systems in cities such as Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, expressed the Assembly’s readiness to strengthen ties with Guadalajara while expanding partnerships with other Mexican cities.

He said the AMA is open to exchange programmes that would allow officials and residents from Accra to visit Mexico to learn from their experiences, while also hosting delegations from Mexico.

The Mayor noted that, as the city’s first young mayor, he is focused on expanding Accra’s global partnerships to attract ideas, innovation, and best practices to support the city’s development agenda.

Outlining key priorities, he said the Assembly is working to modernise markets, introduce an electric bus transport system, improve street lighting, and implement proper street naming to enhance navigation and urban efficiency.

He added that the AMA is exploring new mobility solutions, including electric vehicles and bicycles, to reduce congestion in the Central Business District and improve public transport.

The Mayor assured the Ambassador of the Assembly’s support for the initiative, noting that suitable locations would be identified in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Discussions also touched on opportunities in sports diplomacy, including a possible visit by the Mayor to Mexico to watch an international friendly between Ghana and Mexico scheduled for May 22.

The two sides further explored a cultural initiative linked to the FIFA World Cup, involving the display of football-themed photographs across selected public spaces in Accra, including bus stops, to promote cultural exchange and public engagement.

The meeting was attended by the Coordinating Director of the AMA, Douglas N.K. Annoful, and the Head of International Relations, Bashirsu Salifu.

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