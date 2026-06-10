Minority demands report of anti-flood taskforce for Parliamentary scrutiny

The Minority Caucus in Parliament is demanding that the report of the government's Anti-Flood Taskforce be presented to the House for scrutiny.

The call follows recent flooding incidents that left several communities in Accra submerged, raising fresh concerns about the effectiveness of measures aimed at addressing the capital's perennial flooding challenges.

According to the Minority, although the Anti-Flood Taskforce was established a year ago to tackle the problem, there has been little visible improvement in the flood situation.

“This was a body assembled from the very top of Ghana's executive machinery, announced to the public as a decisive intervention against perennial national problems. And yet we are here. The same communities are flooded. The same families are displaced. The same drains are overwhelmed. The formation of the task force was widely publicized." He added that "Ghanaians funded this task force through their taxes." "They were promised to make a difference. And I believe that they are owed a transparent account of what it actually did.”

Meanwhile, former Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, blamed the perennial flooding on the non-release of funding for flood mitigation measures.

However, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the Anti-Flood Taskforce should be given more time to deliver on its mandate.

“I've read about the special task force that was set up by the President. I'm not sure that this is a problem that can be solved within the one year that I think the task force has been in existence. A lot of studies are required, a lot of fundraising is required, and I believe that they will ultimately achieve some success, but we need to give them time.”

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