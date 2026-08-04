Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee and Member of Parliament for Afoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on the government to brief Parliament on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), insisting that transparency and accountability must remain central to its implementation.
According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, although the IMF’s Policy Coordination Instrument does not require parliamentary approval because it comes without new financing, that should not be used as a justification to sideline Parliament or the Ghanaian public.
He argued that the government has a constitutional and democratic responsibility to present the programme’s policy commitments, implementation roadmap, and the likely implications for the economy to lawmakers.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed that Parliament, in particular, must be informed about the programme’s expected impact on economic growth and job creation, describing them as the key variables that matter most to Ghanaians.
He maintained that citizens deserve to know the reforms being undertaken in their name and should be able to hold the government accountable for the outcomes of those reforms.
“Transparency and accountability must not end where legal requirements begin,” he stated, urging the government to ensure openness throughout the implementation of the IMF programme.
The IMF’s Policy Coordination Instrument is a non-financing programme designed to support countries in implementing and signalling strong economic policies while strengthening macroeconomic stability and reform efforts.
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