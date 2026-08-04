One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie

Audio By Carbonatix
Authorities have imposed a nightly curfew on Damankungyili, Nyeshie and adjoining communities in the Sagnarigu Municipality, in the Northern Region, hours after violence claimed one life and left six others injured.
The Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) said the restrictions will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily, starting Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until further notice.
MUSEC described the measure as urgent and necessary to contain the situation, protect residents, and prevent any further escalation.
The directive followed an emergency meeting of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC).
In a statement, the MUSEC Chairman and Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Imoro Gong, said the Council had also imposed an immediate ban on the carrying of firearms, ammunition and other weapons in the affected communities, while joint security patrols had been intensified to enforce the curfew and maintain law and order.
Mr Imoro Gong said the Council would continue to review the security situation and provide updates as developments unfold.
He condemned the violence, extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Municipal Chief Executive urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies, appealing to anyone with information about the disturbances to assist police investigations.
He also called on chiefs, youth leaders and the media to work together to de-escalate tensions in the area.
The clashes are believed to have stemmed from a longstanding land dispute, with the Damankungyili and Nyeshie communities laying claim to the same parcel of land.
Latest Stories
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
6 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
8 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
8 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
14 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
19 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
24 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
26 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
26 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
31 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
41 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
48 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
56 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
59 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
1 hour
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour