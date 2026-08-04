One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie

Authorities have imposed a nightly curfew on Damankungyili, Nyeshie and adjoining communities in the Sagnarigu Municipality, in the Northern Region, hours after violence claimed one life and left six others injured.

The Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) said the restrictions will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily, starting Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until further notice.

MUSEC described the measure as urgent and necessary to contain the situation, protect residents, and prevent any further escalation.

The directive followed an emergency meeting of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

In a statement, the MUSEC Chairman and Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Imoro Gong, said the Council had also imposed an immediate ban on the carrying of firearms, ammunition and other weapons in the affected communities, while joint security patrols had been intensified to enforce the curfew and maintain law and order.

Mr Imoro Gong said the Council would continue to review the security situation and provide updates as developments unfold.

He condemned the violence, extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Municipal Chief Executive urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies, appealing to anyone with information about the disturbances to assist police investigations.

He also called on chiefs, youth leaders and the media to work together to de-escalate tensions in the area.

The clashes are believed to have stemmed from a longstanding land dispute, with the Damankungyili and Nyeshie communities laying claim to the same parcel of land.

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