Regional

Interior Minister imposes curfew on parts of Nkwanta South over security concerns

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 June 2026 12:23pm
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The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew on some communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The curfew, which takes effect from Friday, June 19, 2026, restricts movement in the affected areas from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

The affected communities include Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko Junction, Nyambo, Nyambo Junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye, and Nkwanta.

The government is urging Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, the youth, and residents in the area to exercise restraint and support efforts aimed at restoring and maintaining peace.

It further encouraged stakeholders to channel their concerns through non-violent means in order to ensure lasting stability in the municipality.

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