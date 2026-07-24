Ghana Armed Forces ready to deal with Nkwanta South security threats — Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, has warned that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will deal decisively with any individual or group that attempts to disrupt peace and security in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

He said Ghana’s stability must be protected at all times and stressed that Nkwanta South must not become a source of insecurity for the region or the country.

Major General Gbetanu made the remarks at the closing ceremony of Exercise Starlight Stretch II, a three-week internal security training exercise held in Nkwanta on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

According to him, the military will not tolerate actions that threaten public safety, undermine peaceful coexistence or destabilise communities.

The annual exercise is designed to enhance the operational readiness, tactical skills and field capabilities of military personnel in responding to emerging security threats.

The training involved several operational activities, including house-clearing operations, patrols, ambush drills, drone awareness exercises, cordon-and-search operations, vehicle checkpoints, deliberate defence drills, and intelligence gathering.

Major General Gbetanu said the exercises were structured around realistic operational scenarios to prepare troops for the complexities of modern internal security operations.

He explained that the programme combined conventional military tactics with internal security and counter-insurgency approaches to ensure personnel are equipped to respond to different security situations.

The Chief of Army Staff also disclosed that he had secured funding for the remaining phases of Exercise Starlight Stretch in 2026, adding that the programme would continue to focus on Nkwanta South.

He said additional personnel would be deployed as part of efforts to achieve the exercise’s operational objectives and deter potential threats to peace in the area.

Major General Gbetanu commended officers and soldiers who participated in the exercise for their discipline, resilience and professionalism.

He also praised trainers, evaluators, safety officers, medical teams and administrative personnel for their contribution to the successful implementation of the programme.

He urged personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to continue upholding discipline and professionalism as they work to protect Ghana’s peace and territorial integrity.

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