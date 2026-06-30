Kofi Asimenu Foundation donates state-of-the art multi-purpose sports court to Ghana Armed Forces

The Kofi Asimenu Foundation has commissioned and handed over a state-of-the-art multi-purpose court to the Ghana Armed Forces Training Camp in Asutuare, reaffirming its commitment to youth development, discipline, and national service.

This marks the second major sports infrastructure donation by the Foundation to the Ghana Armed Forces, underscoring its sustained support for the military and its role in national development.

The newly constructed facility is designed to provide soldiers and trainees with a modern recreational space that promotes physical fitness, teamwork, and mental resilience—qualities that remain central to military excellence.

The donation was made in celebration of the late Kofi Asimenu’s lifelong dedication to discipline, service, and loyalty to Ghana, values that continue to guide the Foundation’s work.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Ernest Asimenu, representing the Foundation, highlighted the importance of investing in the well-being of service personnel:

“This multi-purpose court is more than just a sporting facility. It represents our commitment to the values my father stood for—discipline, teamwork, and dedication to country. We believe that by supporting the physical and mental well-being of our Armed Forces, we are contributing to a stronger and more resilient Ghana.”

He further indicated that their father passed on in June 2023, after battling diabetes for many years and through that experience, they have witnessed first hand the importance of awareness, prevention, physical activity and healthy living which makes the facility so important.

He added that the armed forces have long demonstrated that physical fitness, discipline, and readiness are essential components of national service and through this partnership, they are helping to spread the message that health matters and that prevention is always better than cure.

Together, we are sending a powerful message that diabetes awareness, physical fitness and community well being must remain national priorities, he added.

In receiving the donation on behalf of the 64 Infantry Regiment, Brigadier General Richard Kainyi Mensah expressed appreciation to the Foundation:

“We are deeply grateful to the Kofi Asimenu Foundation for this generous contribution. Facilities such as this enhance the quality of life and training environment for our personnel. It is partnerships like these that strengthen the bond between the military and the communities we serve.”

The Kofi Asimenu Foundation continues to champion initiatives that support education, youth development, and national institutions, ensuring that the legacy of Kofi Asimenu endures through impactful and meaningful contributions.

About the Kofi Asimenu Foundation

The Kofi Asimenu Foundation is dedicated to advancing initiatives that promote discipline, leadership, and national development. Through strategic interventions in sports, education, and community development, the Foundation seeks to empower individuals and strengthen institutions across Ghana.

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