Adom Brands formally petitions Ghana Armed Forces over alleged assault on reporter in Nkwanta South

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group has formally petitioned the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to investigate the alleged assault on its Oti Regional Correspondent, Obrempongba Kwame Owusu, by suspected military personnel enforcing the curfew in Nkwanta South.
The media organisation said the incident occurred on Saturday, July 11, while the journalist was covering events following the New Patriotic Party's constituency executive elections in the area. According to Adom Brands, the reporter was allegedly attacked after attempting to document the treatment of civilians by security personnel during the enforcement of the curfew.
The petition follows an earlier statement in which the Multimedia Group condemned the alleged assault and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
The organisation has also urged the Military High Command to identify and sanction those responsible, while ensuring they bear the medical expenses of the injured journalist and other affected civilians.
Senior Editor at the Adom Brands, AC Ohene, disclosed that the organisation had officially written to the Ghana Armed Forces to demand an investigation into the matter.
"We have formally written a letter to the Ghana Armed Forces to probe this and confirm our strong suspicion that these are military personnel and all this happened," he said.
The Multimedia Group maintains that the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of journalists performing their constitutional duty and has called for swift action to establish the facts and ensure accountability.
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