Multimedia condemns assault on reporter by soldiers in Nkwanta South, demands probe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group has condemned the alleged assault on its Oti Regional Correspondent, Obrempongba Kwame Owusu, by military personnel enforcing the curfew in Nkwanta South, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, the media organisation said the alleged assault occurred on the evening of Saturday, July 11, while its reporter was covering events following the New Patriotic Party's constituency executive elections.
According to the statement, the journalist remained at the election venue after the 5:00 p.m. curfew because the electoral process had not been completed, and party members, election officials and journalists were awaiting the declaration of results.
It said the reporter noticed soldiers allegedly assaulting civilians for breaching the curfew and attempted to document the incident as part of his duties.
The statement alleged that some of the soldiers confronted the reporter, accusing him of taking photographs and videos, before physically assaulting him.
It said he sustained injuries to his joints and other parts of his body and was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he remains on admission.
The organisation also stated that the reporter's Multimedia-branded jacket was torn during the assault.
The Multimedia Group further alleged that personnel from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Ghana Police Service and election officials intervened to rescue the reporter and other civilians from the soldiers.
It said several other people, including NPP delegates, spectators and a commercial tricycle rider, were also affected during the incident.
The media organisation condemned what it described as the arbitrary assault on its reporter and the other victims.
It called on the Military High Command to conduct a comprehensive investigation, publicly identify and sanction the soldiers involved, and ensure they bear the medical expenses incurred by the injured reporter and the other affected civilians.
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