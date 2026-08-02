Obituary

Elder Richard Kweku Bedu Hudson

  2 August 2026 7:29am
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CHIEF MOURNERS: Agona Swedru Owane Twidan Family, Owarekese; Ebusuapanyin Kofi Kyereboah; Nana Essieni V, Ninfahene of Agona Swedru; Supi Ebo Ampaaben; Opanyin Kofi Bassaw; Osam Richardson (South Africa); Hon. Kwamina Bartels; Mpanyinfo: Ekow Mills; Kweku Yeboah; Abeiku Aikins; Yaw Aikins; Opanyin Obeng; Mbaampanyinfo: Nana Entie,  Faustina Cobbinah, Efua Quartey, Ekua Kakraba, Prophetess Aikins, Madam Karikari,  Akua Dowkoh (Konko); Amma Amissah; Esi Ogoe; Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo; Ekua Hayfron (Winneba); the entire Twidanbretuo Royal Family of Agona Swedru and elsewhere, together with Nana Esarko III, Tufohene of Kuntu, Aboradze Ebusua – Kuntu, the Assan Family of Akyemfo Kuntu, the widow, Juliana Helena Assan, the President, Accra City Conference of SDA; and the Church Pastor, Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra, regret to announce the death of their beloved

Elder Richard Kweku Bedu Hudson

Aged 84 years

FUNERAL AND BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Laying in State: Sunday, 09th August 2026, 06:00 – 08:30 at Labone SDA Church, Accra

Burial Service: Sunday, 09th August 2026, 09:00 – 11:00 at Labone SDA Church, Accra

Interment: Sunday, 09th August 2026, Private Burial

Final Funeral Rites: Sunday, 09th August 2026, Labone SDA Church, Accra

Thanksgiving Service: Saturday, 15th August 2026, 09:00 – 12:30 at Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra

Widow: Juliana Helena Assan

Children: Theophilus Kobina Kwansah, Benjamin Kobina Kwansa, Jennifer Aba Kwansa-Hudson, and Susuana Aba Hudson

Grandchildren:  EwuraEsi Kwansa, Jojoe Kwansa, Jeremy Kofi Badu Kwansah, Nana Kwame Ampofo Agyei Antwi, Angelique Kukua Kwansima Kwansah, and Papa Kwaku Agyei Antwi

In-laws: Benjamin Assan, Dorothy Assan, Eunice Assan, Col. Ernestina Assan.

Siblings: James Kofi Bassaw Hudson, Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, and Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo

Children-in-Law: Comfort Kwansah, Esenam Kwansa, and David Agyei Antwi

Cousins: Mbaampanyimfo: Aba Kakraba, Efua Quartey, Mercy Brown, Efua Obimpeh, and Ama Adomah

Nieces and Nephews: Benedicta Efua Hudson and Siblings; Anthony Lamptey and Siblings; Rebecca Halm and Siblings; Stella Pinewood and Siblings; Miriam Addo and Siblings; Richard Wilson and Siblings; and Doreen Odame and Siblings.

Chief Mourners: Agona Swedru Owane Twidan Family, Owarekese; Ebusuapanyin Kofi Kyereboah; Nana Essieni V, Ninfahene of Agona Swedru; Supi Ebo Ampaaben; Opanyin Kofi Bassaw; Osam Richardson (South Africa); Hon. Kwamina Bartels; Opanyin Ekow Mills; Opanyin Kweku Yeboah; Opanyin Abeiku Aikins; Opanyin Yaw Aikins; Opanyin Obeng; Mbaampanyinfo: Nana Entie,  Faustina Cobbinah, Efua Quartey, Ekua Kakraba, Prophetess Aikins, Madam Karikari,  Akua Dowkoh (Konko); Amma Amissah; Esi Ogoe; Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo; Ekua Hayfron (Winneba); the entire Twidanbretuo Royal Family of Agona Swedru and elsewhere, Nana Esarko III, Tufohene of Kuntu, Aboradze Ebusua – Kuntu, the Assan Family of Akyemfo Kuntu, the widow, Juliana Helena Assan, the President, Accra City Conference of SDA; and the Church Pastor, Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra

Dress Code: Black and White

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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