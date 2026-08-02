Audio By Carbonatix
CHIEF MOURNERS: Agona Swedru Owane Twidan Family, Owarekese; Ebusuapanyin Kofi Kyereboah; Nana Essieni V, Ninfahene of Agona Swedru; Supi Ebo Ampaaben; Opanyin Kofi Bassaw; Osam Richardson (South Africa); Hon. Kwamina Bartels; Mpanyinfo: Ekow Mills; Kweku Yeboah; Abeiku Aikins; Yaw Aikins; Opanyin Obeng; Mbaampanyinfo: Nana Entie, Faustina Cobbinah, Efua Quartey, Ekua Kakraba, Prophetess Aikins, Madam Karikari, Akua Dowkoh (Konko); Amma Amissah; Esi Ogoe; Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo; Ekua Hayfron (Winneba); the entire Twidanbretuo Royal Family of Agona Swedru and elsewhere, together with Nana Esarko III, Tufohene of Kuntu, Aboradze Ebusua – Kuntu, the Assan Family of Akyemfo Kuntu, the widow, Juliana Helena Assan, the President, Accra City Conference of SDA; and the Church Pastor, Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra, regret to announce the death of their beloved
Elder Richard Kweku Bedu Hudson
Aged 84 years
FUNERAL AND BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
Laying in State: Sunday, 09th August 2026, 06:00 – 08:30 at Labone SDA Church, Accra
Burial Service: Sunday, 09th August 2026, 09:00 – 11:00 at Labone SDA Church, Accra
Interment: Sunday, 09th August 2026, Private Burial
Final Funeral Rites: Sunday, 09th August 2026, Labone SDA Church, Accra
Thanksgiving Service: Saturday, 15th August 2026, 09:00 – 12:30 at Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra
Widow: Juliana Helena Assan
Children: Theophilus Kobina Kwansah, Benjamin Kobina Kwansa, Jennifer Aba Kwansa-Hudson, and Susuana Aba Hudson
Grandchildren: EwuraEsi Kwansa, Jojoe Kwansa, Jeremy Kofi Badu Kwansah, Nana Kwame Ampofo Agyei Antwi, Angelique Kukua Kwansima Kwansah, and Papa Kwaku Agyei Antwi
In-laws: Benjamin Assan, Dorothy Assan, Eunice Assan, Col. Ernestina Assan.
Siblings: James Kofi Bassaw Hudson, Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, and Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo
Children-in-Law: Comfort Kwansah, Esenam Kwansa, and David Agyei Antwi
Cousins: Mbaampanyimfo: Aba Kakraba, Efua Quartey, Mercy Brown, Efua Obimpeh, and Ama Adomah
Nieces and Nephews: Benedicta Efua Hudson and Siblings; Anthony Lamptey and Siblings; Rebecca Halm and Siblings; Stella Pinewood and Siblings; Miriam Addo and Siblings; Richard Wilson and Siblings; and Doreen Odame and Siblings.
Chief Mourners: Agona Swedru Owane Twidan Family, Owarekese; Ebusuapanyin Kofi Kyereboah; Nana Essieni V, Ninfahene of Agona Swedru; Supi Ebo Ampaaben; Opanyin Kofi Bassaw; Osam Richardson (South Africa); Hon. Kwamina Bartels; Opanyin Ekow Mills; Opanyin Kweku Yeboah; Opanyin Abeiku Aikins; Opanyin Yaw Aikins; Opanyin Obeng; Mbaampanyinfo: Nana Entie, Faustina Cobbinah, Efua Quartey, Ekua Kakraba, Prophetess Aikins, Madam Karikari, Akua Dowkoh (Konko); Amma Amissah; Esi Ogoe; Clara Atta Kakra Hudson, Agatha Tawiah Owusu Addo; Ekua Hayfron (Winneba); the entire Twidanbretuo Royal Family of Agona Swedru and elsewhere, Nana Esarko III, Tufohene of Kuntu, Aboradze Ebusua – Kuntu, the Assan Family of Akyemfo Kuntu, the widow, Juliana Helena Assan, the President, Accra City Conference of SDA; and the Church Pastor, Amazing Facts SDA Church, Mamprobi – Accra
Dress Code: Black and White
All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited
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