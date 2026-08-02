Morocco names major expressway after Donald Trump

Morocco has named the Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway the “Donald J. Trump Highway”, describing the move as a tribute to the close relationship between King Mohammed VI and US President Donald Trump, as well as the longstanding strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States.

According to Moroccan authorities, King Mohammed VI informed President Trump of the decision in a letter dated July 2, 2026.

The King said relations between Morocco and the United States, built on friendship and loyalty, had become particularly dynamic and productive during Trump’s two terms in office.

The monarch highlighted the United States’ 2020 recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, describing it as a historic decision that remains deeply significant to Moroccans and has strengthened bilateral ties.

As a gesture of appreciation, King Mohammed VI said he had decided to name one of Morocco’s most significant infrastructure projects after the US president.

The 1,055-kilometre Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway links northern and southern Morocco, serving as a strategic corridor between Europe and Africa. According to the King, the highway enhances Morocco’s territorial connectivity, just as President Trump’s leadership helped bring the two countries closer.

President Trump acknowledged the honour in a message posted on his Truth Social platform on July 26.

“Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — Such a Great Honour!”

He added that he hoped to travel the full length of the highway in the future.

The expressway was constructed to international standards under the development model for Morocco’s southern provinces, launched by King Mohammed VI during the 40th anniversary of the Green March.

Running from Tiznit to Dakhla through major cities including Guelmim and Laayoune, the highway is expected to improve road safety, reduce travel times and minimise disruptions caused by flooding and sand accumulation.

The project is also designed to facilitate the movement of people and goods between Morocco’s southern provinces and the country’s major economic centres.

Beyond its domestic importance, the expressway forms the backbone of Morocco’s Atlantic corridor and supports the King’s vision of transforming the Atlantic coast into a hub for development, cooperation and shared prosperity with African countries.

It is also expected to boost trade and economic integration across West Africa while reinforcing Morocco’s position as a logistics gateway linking Europe and Africa.

Moroccan authorities say naming the highway after President Trump reflects the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries and the strong ties between their leaders.

In a recent message marking Morocco’s Throne Day, President Trump referred to more than 250 years of friendship between the United States and Morocco, describing the relationship as one founded on trust and mutual respect. He also reaffirmed Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and its support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the basis for what he described as a just and lasting solution.

Morocco says the Donald J. Trump Highway stands not only as a landmark infrastructure project but also as a symbol of diplomatic friendship, regional connectivity and the country’s broader ambitions to strengthen economic integration across Africa.

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