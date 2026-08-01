New Dagbon regent vows to preserve peace and uphold rotational succession

The new Regent of Dagbon, His Royal Highness Kampakuya Naa Yakubu II, has pledged to preserve the kingdom's hard-won peace and uphold the rotational chieftaincy succession arrangement between the Andani and Abudu gates, declaring that he would not undo the legacy of his late father.

Delivering his maiden address at the Gbewaa Palace on Friday, July 31, through Zangbalun Naa Dr Jacob Yakubu Mahama, the regent said his foremost responsibility was to safeguard the unity and stability of Dagbon following the passing of His Royal Majesty Ndan Yaa Naa Abukari II.

"My father was a builder. Not of monuments, though he built those too. He was a builder of peace. A builder of bridges of reconciliation," he said.

Quoting the late Yaa Naa, he added: "I love those who build bridges of peace, but I do not like those who destroy the peace."

The regent reaffirmed his commitment to the peace agreement that ended years of chieftaincy conflict in Dagbon, pledging to uphold the rotational succession arrangement between the two royal gates.

"The rotational arrangement for chieftaincy succession in Dagbon, I affirm it. I embrace it. I will uphold it," he stated.

He described the arrangement as an expression of wisdom by those who recognised that lasting peace was more valuable than partisan victory.

"It is the wisdom of men and women who understood that peace is more valuable than victory, and that a united Dagbon is stronger than the triumph of any single gate."

Reflecting on his father's reign, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu II said the late Yaa Naa consistently placed the interests of the kingdom above those of any royal gate.

"My father demonstrated this wisdom when he enskinned more Abudu chiefs than Andani chiefs during his reign, choosing the kingdom's peace over gate advantage," he said, describing the decision as "his greatest act of statesmanship."

He assured the people of Dagbon that the process to enskin a new Yaa Naa would be conducted transparently and strictly in accordance with tradition and the existing peace agreement.

The regent also cautioned against attempts to exploit the transition period for partisan interests.

"Let no one use this transition period to plant seeds of discord. Let no one exploit this solemn moment to advance gate interests over Dagbon's interests. I will not permit it."

Kampakuya Naa Yakubu II further pledged to continue the late king's development agenda, including the construction of the new palace, implementation of the Dagbon Ten-Year Development Plan, the establishment of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Yendi Campus, and ongoing agricultural and energy partnerships.

"My father is gone. But Dagbon stands," he said. "This is the Dagbon he built. This is the Dagbon he left us. And this is the Dagbon we must protect."

The ceremony was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ministers of state, Members of Parliament, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic corps.

The regency will oversee the affairs of Dagbon until a new Yaa Naa is enskinned in accordance with the kingdom's rotational succession agreement.

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