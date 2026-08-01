From punishment to purpose: Meet the Ghanaian artisan turning school cane into décor

Cane. For many Ghanaians who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, the word brings back memories of the classroom and the headmaster’s office. But for Doreen Demuyakor, that same cane has become a tool of healing, expression and artistic creativity.

Since 2023, the Accra-based artisan has been transforming cane into abstract wall hangings, decorative mirrors and bespoke interior décor pieces that are attracting the attention of design enthusiasts across the city.

“I use cane because it is the medium I’m able to express myself the most with,” Demuyakor said.

“Besides, I thought it would be the best use for something that traumatised students and children in schools and homes,” she added.

According to Demuyakor, her craft journey was not planned.

She describes herself as naturally dexterous and someone who has always found joy in creating things with her hands.

She spent hours watching woodworkers on social media, fascinated by how they transformed raw materials into beautiful creations.

The turning point came during a casual conversation with her former boss.

“On a random day, he asked me what I really wanted to do with my life. I didn't think twice before answering that I wanted to be a carpenter,” she recalled with a laugh.

Surprised by her response, her former boss gave her a challenge: to make a mirror. She chose cane for the frame, used a picture she found online as inspiration, and recreated it. He loved the outcome and later requested a bigger piece.

“After that, he gave me six months to go and understudy a cane craft master. That was the beginning of who you see today,” she said.

Three years on, Demuyakor has developed a unique style. She does not always sketch her designs first or plan every curve before starting a piece.

“I’m inspired by everyday objects I interact with. But my most iconic creations have been the ones I set out with no idea of what I’m about to create. I let the canes lead me, and I make changes and corrections as I go,” she explained.

That improvisation is what makes her work stand out, creating flowing, organic pieces that transform a rigid material into something soft and expressive.

From a symbol of discipline to a centrepiece in modern living spaces, Demuyakor is proving that with creativity, even painful memories can be rewoven into something beautiful.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.