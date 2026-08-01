Check out the 12 bills passed by Parliament at its second meeting

Parliament concluded the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament by passing 12 key bills spanning taxation, investment, maritime security, defence, justice, local governance, cocoa sector reforms and energy financing.

The legislation forms part of the government's broader agenda to strengthen public institutions, modernise key sectors of the economy, improve revenue mobilisation and address long-standing structural challenges.

Below is a breakdown of the 12 bills and what they seek to achieve.

1. Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025

Passed: 29 May 2026

The bill seeks to promote what it describes as Ghanaian family values by prohibiting activities relating to LGBTQ+ advocacy, promotion and related practices. It also prescribes sanctions for certain acts prohibited under the legislation. The bill has generated significant public, legal and international debate over human rights, constitutional freedoms and cultural values.

2. Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Bill, 2025

Passed: 25 June 2026

The bill establishes a new Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, replacing the existing investment promotion framework. It seeks to improve Ghana's investment climate, streamline investor services, strengthen investment regulation and position the country to attract both local and foreign direct investment.

3. Maritime and Related Offences Bill, 2026

Passed: 30 June 2026

The legislation strengthens Ghana's legal framework for combating maritime crimes, including piracy, armed robbery at sea, illegal fishing, trafficking and other offences committed within the country's maritime domain. It aligns Ghana's laws with international maritime conventions and enhances maritime security.

4. Community Service Bill, 2026

Passed: 8 July 2026

The bill introduces community service as an alternative sentencing option for certain categories of offenders. The objective is to reduce prison overcrowding, promote rehabilitation and allow offenders convicted of minor offences to make positive contributions to society.

5. National Defence University, Ghana Bill, 2026

Passed: 17 July 2026

The bill establishes the National Defence University of Ghana to provide advanced military education, research and professional training for members of the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies, while supporting national security policy development.

6. Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Passed: 29 July 2026

The amendment revises aspects of Ghana's VAT regime to improve tax administration, enhance compliance and implement government tax policy reforms announced in the 2026 Budget. It also seeks to simplify certain VAT processes and improve domestic revenue mobilisation.

7. Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Passed: 29 July 2026

This amendment updates provisions of the Income Tax Act to reflect government tax policy changes, improve tax administration and provide clarity on selected tax obligations for individuals and businesses.

8. Tribunals Bill, 2026

Passed: 30 July 2026

The bill reforms the administration and operation of tribunals in Ghana by providing a modern legal framework governing their establishment, jurisdiction, composition and procedures, with the aim of improving access to justice and the efficiency of dispute resolution.

9. Customs Bill, 2026

Passed: 30 July 2026

The Customs Bill modernises Ghana's customs laws by strengthening border management, facilitating legitimate trade, improving revenue collection and enhancing measures against smuggling and customs-related offences.

10. Excise Bill, 2026

Passed: 30 July 2026

The Excise Bill consolidates and modernises the legal framework governing excise duties on selected locally manufactured and imported goods. It seeks to improve tax administration and strengthen domestic revenue collection.

11. Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026

Passed: 31 July 2026

The bill reforms the legal framework governing the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), with the objective of strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency, enhancing financial management and supporting the long-term sustainability of Ghana's cocoa sector.

12. Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Passed: 31 July 2026

The amendment revises aspects of the Energy Sector Levies Act by increasing levies on fuel oil and extending the Road Fund Levy to fuel oil. According to the government, the changes are intended to plug revenue leakages, curb abuse within the fuel subsidy regime and strengthen financing for the energy sector, while maintaining tax refunds for legitimate industrial users through a post-payment refund mechanism.

A busy legislative session

The passage of the 12 bills highlights Parliament's focus on advancing reforms across several sectors, including taxation, investment promotion, national security, maritime governance, justice, education, energy and agriculture.

Several of the laws implement government policy commitments announced in the 2026 Budget, while others establish new institutional and legal frameworks intended to improve governance, strengthen public service delivery and enhance Ghana's long-term economic competitiveness.

Click here for details on the bills.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.