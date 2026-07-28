5 MPs reintroduce Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill

Five Members of Parliament have reintroduced the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill in a renewed effort to criminalise witchcraft accusations.

This is also geared towards outlawing the activities of witchfinders and witch doctors, and strengthening legal protection for victims of such allegations.

The private member's bill, which was passed by the Eighth Parliament in July 2023 but failed to become law after former President Akufo-Addo declined to grant presidential assent, seeks to amend the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The proposed legislation would prohibit individuals from declaring, accusing, naming or labelling another person as a witch.

It would also outlaw the practice of witch-finding and the activities of persons who present themselves as witchfinders or witch doctors for the purpose of identifying alleged witches. The bill further provides measures aimed at protecting victims and addressing abuses associated with witchcraft accusations.

The original bill was sponsored by five MPs: Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (Madina), Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba (Pusiga), Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw (Wa East), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West) and Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah (Afram Plains North). It lapsed at the end of the Eighth Parliament after then-President Akufo-Addo withheld assent, citing constitutional concerns over its introduction as a private member's bill rather than government-sponsored legislation.

The reintroduction comes amid renewed calls by human rights organisations and civil society groups for stronger legal protections against witchcraft accusations, which disproportionately affect older women in parts of northern Ghana.

In May, Amnesty International (AI) Ghana appealed to President John Mahama to declare the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill a national priority and certify it as urgent for passage by Parliament.

The CSO said the passage and implementation of the bill would help protect vulnerable groups from violence, discrimination and other human rights abuses linked to witchcraft accusations.

The organisation also called on the Human Rights Committee of Parliament to ensure that the bill was laid before Parliament to facilitate its passage.

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