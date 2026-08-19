GJA@77: Free press necessity for nation-building, not luxury – UNESCO Representative

A free and independent press is a necessity for nation-building and not a luxury afforded by democracy, UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, has said.

He said the media had played a critical role in shaping Ghana's democratic journey, from the country's struggle for independence to the consolidation of democratic governance.

Speaking at the 77th Anniversary Symposium and Lecture of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Moukala said journalists had historically helped shape public consciousness and given voice to the aspirations of citizens seeking self-determination.

He said the founders of Ghana's press understood the importance of an independent media to the development of the country, a principle which, he noted, remained relevant in the digital age.

“A free and independent press is not a luxury afforded by democracy. It is the very necessity upon which nation-building is predicated,” he said.

Mr Moukala noted that Ghana's reputation as one of Africa's stable democracies had been supported by the work of the media over the years.

He said journalists had contributed to major democratic milestones by monitoring elections, providing platforms for public discourse, exposing corruption and ensuring that citizens' concerns reached those in positions of authority.

According to him, the media had helped make accountability a lived reality by holding institutions and public officials to scrutiny.

Mr Moukala, however, said while the media celebrated its rich legacy, it was important for journalists and media institutions to engage in" honest introspection" and consider how best to navigate the challenges of the digital era.

He said the "future of digital media required the profession to honour the foundations laid by previous generations while developing innovative tools and approaches to serve society effectively."

He urged journalists to remain committed to the principles of press freedom, accountability and public service as they adapt to the changing media landscape.

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