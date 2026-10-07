WiSTEM Ghana Camp assembles 320 girls to explore STEM education

Head of the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab (RAIL) at KNUST, Professor Jerry John Kponyo, has emphasized the need for deliberate and greater inclusion of women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Prof. Kponyo made these remarks at the 7th edition of the WiSTEM Ghana Camp, held under the theme “Give to Gain: Spark Her STEM Power”.

He observed that although the country had made significant strides in girls’ inclusion in science and technology, more needed to be done to increase their participation.

The WiSTEM Ghana Camp seeks to inspire and equip young girls with the knowledge, exposure and support needed to pursue careers in STEM.

The camp, which assembled over 300 girls, aimed at developing the skills and confidence needed to pursue opportunities in science and technology.

Prof. Kponyo noted that RAIL’s support for the programme is driven by the belief that no gender should be left behind in technological advancement, noting that there remains a gap in the participation of women in technology.

He said the camp provides an opportunity to nurture the interest girls are already showing in STEM through practical experiences and support from parents, teachers, tertiary institutions and industry.

“Primarily, is it important that the little initiative shown by these girls due to the interest in STEM which needs watered doing so involves hands-on-deck approach, parents and teachers have a role to played,” he said.

Participants were exposed to hands-on activities at the Responsible AI Lab, where they could work on projects aimed at solving real-life problems employing science and technology.

They engaged in practical sessions, laboratory activities and field trips designed to stimulate their interest in STEM.

Prof. Kponyo also emphasized STEM investment extensions to young people in rural and underserved communities, noting that talented students in the hinterlands should also have the opportunity to realize their potential.

According to him, the experience would help the girls appreciate that science goes beyond classroom theory and can be used to improve lives.

“If we believe STEM is what will change the world, then we should make investments in the same. Irrespective of where people are, even people in the rural areas should benefit as far as STEM is concerned,” he added.

Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, touted the university’s support for the WiSTEM Ghana programme over the years.

“WiSTEM is a programme to encourage and provide tools to young girls to pursue their dreams in STEM and for more sponsors to support the programme,” he noted.

He stressed that investment in STEM education, research and innovation is essential if Ghana seeks to achieve its development aspirations.

Professor Biritwum Nyarko further called on industry players and individuals to provide more funding, mentorship, industrial tours and internship opportunities to support the programme.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.