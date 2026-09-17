STEMAIDE Africa launches four STEM kits to promote practical STEM education and AI skills

Technology company STEMAIDE Africa has launched four new STEM learning kits designed to give students practical experience in emerging technologies while helping businesses leverage artificial intelligence to improve productivity and efficiency.

Speaking at the STEMAIDE Product Launch in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of STEMAIDE Africa, Prince Boateng Asare, said the company is seeking to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application in STEM education.

He said the company develops tools that allow students to apply concepts taught in the classroom through hands-on experimentation and project development.

“STEMAIDE is an education technology company that is making STEM tools for students so that they can have the practical hands-on skills to be able to learn and understand all the theory things they were teaching in school,” he said.

The newly launched product range comprises four specialised kits targeting different levels and areas of STEM learning.

The AIDER Kit focuses on advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and engineering projects, particularly for university-level learners.

The ROVER Kit is designed for robotics and mechanical engineering, allowing students to build and programme a small robotic vehicle.

The CODER PRO Kit targets Senior High School students and focuses on advanced coding, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and environmental and technology-related projects.

The PILOT Kit focuses on aerospace engineering, flight, propulsion, and drone-related technology for Senior High School STEM students.

Beyond education, Mr Asare said STEMAIDE Africa is also expanding its services to businesses through technology consultancy and workforce training, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

He said the company works with organisations to train employees to use AI tools to improve productivity, while also helping businesses explore ways to retain ownership of their data and develop AI systems tailored to their operations.

According to him, businesses can use technology to improve efficiency and derive greater value from their existing operations.

“We can use the technology to improve business efficiency to get more productivity out of whatever they are doing,” he stated.

The launch forms part of STEMAIDE Africa’s broader efforts to promote practical STEM education and extend technology-based solutions to businesses and the wider workforce.

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