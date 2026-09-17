China Tour: Volta chiefs seek development ideas and partnerships

A delegation of traditional rulers from the Volta Region has expressed admiration for China’s remarkable development, advanced security systems and technology-driven infrastructure following an investment tour of Guangdong Province.

The chiefs, led by the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV of Anfoega, said their visits to Guangzhou, Foshan and Shenzhen had offered them first-hand insight into the scale of China’s industrial and technological transformation.

They described what they had witnessed as tangible evidence of what sustained hard work, discipline, innovation and effective planning could achieve.

The tour was facilitated by Ghana’s Ambassador to China, H.E. Kojo Bonsu, and coordinated by businessman Mr Peter Ahiekpor.

During the visit, the delegation toured factories, industrial parks and smart cities and experienced China’s high-speed rail system.

The chiefs said they were particularly impressed by the level of security, urban planning, uninterrupted power supply and the use of information technology in driving economic activity.

“What we have seen here in China is extraordinary. The security is excellent, the cities are clean and well-planned, the technology is far advanced, and the people are disciplined and hardworking,” Togbe Tepre Hodo IV stated.

The delegation comprised Togbega Gabusu VII of Hohoe, Togbe Atikpladza Agbi Yao VIII of Kpalime, Togbega Sei II of Botoku, Togbui Dagadu IX of Kpando, Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII of Anyako and Torgbiga Adamah III of Some.

Lessons for Ghana

The traditional rulers said the experience had provided important lessons for Ghana and the Volta Region, particularly in industrialisation, security management, technology transfer and infrastructure development.

They noted that the visible transformation of Chinese cities and industrial centres demonstrated the potential of sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and human capacity.

The chiefs subsequently commended the President of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Xi Jinping, for what they described as his leadership in transforming the country into a global economic and industrial power.

They said China's experience offered useful lessons for developing countries such as Ghana.

Commendation for diplomats

The chiefs also expressed appreciation to Ambassador Kojo Bonsu and the Consul-General, Mr Sidney Kwesi Ellis, for facilitating the tour and creating opportunities for the delegation to experience China's industrial and business environment at first hand.

They described the business and investment engagements as eye-opening and said the exposure had broadened their understanding of the opportunities that could emerge from closer economic and technological cooperation.

The delegation expressed optimism that the knowledge and contacts gained during the tour, together with the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed, would contribute to efforts to accelerate industrialisation and attract investment to the Volta Region.

The chiefs said they would return home with lessons from the tour and explore ways of translating the experience into practical development opportunities for the region.

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