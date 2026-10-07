Ayawaso West Assembly cracks down on unauthorised market near Villagio

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly Task Force has taken action following the emergence of an unauthorised market at the Tetteh Quashie Roundabout near Villagio.

The development comes months after the demolition of the Tetteh Quarshie Art Market and several adjoining businesses in the area by unidentified men in military-style uniforms.

The March 2026 demolition sparked confusion and outrage among traders, with Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Jajah, condemning the exercise and calling for an investigation.

“Even if you have the power to take over this land, let the people take their valuables before you destroy the whole place,” he said at the time.

Months after the demolition, affected artisans at the Ayawaso West Art Market said they were struggling with mounting debts, declining sales and difficulties supporting their families.

The Assembly had relocated the traders to a temporary site near the original market, but some complained about poor patronage and difficulties caused by the rainy season.

They also appealed for compensation and a permanent trading space.

One trader said he lost more than GH¢30,000, while a master carver said he had incurred more than GH¢50,000 in debt after purchasing stock on credit.

The Assembly’s NADMO Deputy Director for Technical, Eric Adjei Affum, said the Assembly was working to provide relief packages for affected traders, while acknowledging that the support would not fully compensate them for their losses.

The emergence of another unauthorised market at the Tetteh Quashie Roundabout has renewed concerns about informal trading and the use of public spaces in the area.

The enclave around the Tetteh Quashie interchange and Villaggio has in recent years experienced various forms of informal commercial activity, including street hawking and makeshift trading structures.

The latest intervention by the Assembly is therefore part of its broader enforcement efforts against unauthorised developments and activities within the municipality.

In October 2025, the Assembly arrested four people who allegedly claimed to be national security operatives and attempted to interfere with a demolition exercise near the Bawaleshie traffic light.

The Assembly has also issued notices to owners of unapproved developments to regularise their building permits, warning of possible demolition and prosecution for non-compliance.

The latest action at Tetteh Quashie, however, raises a familiar question for authorities: how to enforce planning regulations while addressing the livelihoods of traders who depend on informal spaces for their businesses.

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