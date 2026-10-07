Man nearly drowns while swimming to catch missed pontoon on Volta Lake

A man narrowly escaped drowning after attempting to swim across the Volta Lake at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region to catch a pontoon he had missed.

According to reports, the man arrived late at the landing point and missed the pontoon he intended to board.

After spotting the vessel already in the middle of the lake, he reportedly entered the water and began swimming towards it in an attempt to catch up.

However, he became exhausted midway and struggled to remain afloat.

Some canoe operators who were on the lake noticed that he was in distress and quickly moved towards him.

They rescued the man from the water and brought him safely back to shore.

Bystanders who gathered at the scene questioned why he had taken such a dangerous risk by swimming into the middle of the lake after missing the pontoon.

The man was reportedly unable to explain his actions or respond clearly to questions following the rescue.

While some bystanders raised concerns about his mental state, others said he appeared mentally stable but could not understand why he would risk his life trying to catch a pontoon he had already missed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.