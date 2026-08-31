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GNFS rescues man trapped beneath loaded truck after it overturns at Kibi

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  31 August 2026 1:05pm
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A man was trapped beneath a heavily loaded Kia Rhino truck after the vehicle overturned at Kibi in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred on Friday, August 28, opposite Legend Pub, when the truck reportedly lost its balance after the driver diverted onto a side road because of an obstruction on the main road.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the Kibi Fire Station received a distress call following the incident and dispatched a five-member crew to the scene.

The man was found trapped underneath the overturned vehicle. Firefighters, assisted by bystanders at the scene, managed to free him from beneath the truck.

He was subsequently transported to the Kibi Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The preliminary assessment by the Fire Service indicates that the diversion from the main road onto the side road preceded the loss of balance and overturning of the heavily loaded truck.

Firefighters also cleared the accident scene to restore the flow of traffic in the area.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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