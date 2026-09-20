Parliament urges MMDAs to enforce sanitation bylaws to curb indiscriminate waste disposal

Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce their sanitation bylaws to tackle the persistent problem of indiscriminate waste disposal.

The Committee says indiscipline among residents remains a major obstacle to efforts to improve sanitation across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oti Bless, said merely having sanitation regulations on paper would not address the problem unless assemblies actively enforce them.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah, he identified indiscriminate waste disposal as one of the major challenges confronting Ghana’s sanitation sector.

“One of our challenges in this country as far as these sanitation issues are concerned is indiscipline. Indiscriminate disposal of refuse is a problem,” he said.

Mr Oti Bless said assemblies must move beyond drafting bylaws and ensure that people who violate sanitation regulations are held accountable.

“The assemblies must begin to put bylaws in place. They say they are bylaws, but they must begin to implement and enforce them. That is the only way we can get out of this mess,” he added.

His comments come as the Committee undertakes a nationwide monitoring exercise to assess sanitation conditions and waste management practices across the country.

Mr Oti Bless cited Rwanda as an example of a country that has made significant progress in sanitation through strict regulations and compliance.

He said Ghana could similarly strengthen enforcement while encouraging residents to take greater responsibility for the cleanliness of their communities.

“If you throw your refuse anyhow, it will come back to haunt you,” he cautioned.

The Committee has also appealed to the media to intensify public education on responsible waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clean communities.

It believes sustained public education, coupled with stronger enforcement by local authorities, will be necessary to address the country’s persistent sanitation challenges.

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