Residents in 5 Northern Regions warned of approaching rainstorm

Audio By Carbonatix
A moderate to heavy rainstorm is approaching the north-eastern parts of Ghana, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds expected across several regions, according to a weather alert from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.
The storm is expected to affect the Upper East, North East and Northern regions first, with rainfall expected to begin within the next hour.
It is then forecast to move westwards later in the day, bringing rain to the Upper West and Savannah regions.
The weather system is expected to produce rain of varying intensities along its path, with some areas likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds.
Residents across the affected areas have been advised to take the expected weather conditions into account when planning their activities.
The advisory urged residents to plan their morning activities around the expected timing of the storm, while allowing extra time for travel. People have also been advised to avoid travelling during the peak rain periods where possible.
Motorists have been asked to exercise particular caution on the roads.
The advisory said drivers should “reduce speed, use headlights, and avoid crossing flooded roads or low-lying bridges”.
The warning is also relevant to farmers, market traders and outdoor workers, who have been advised to prepare before the storm arrives. They should secure loose materials, farm produce and equipment that could be damaged or displaced by strong winds.
Communities at risk of flooding have also been urged to remain alert. The advisory specifically highlighted flood-prone and riverside communities, particularly those near Dambai and along the Oti River.
Residents in these areas have been encouraged to monitor further updates as the weather system develops and to take appropriate precautions if conditions deteriorate.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency urged the public to stay informed through official weather updates.
In the event of an emergency, residents can contact the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on 0302 964 884 or 0291 913 077. The national emergency number, 112, can also be used.
The weather alert covers the Upper East, North East, Northern, Upper West and Savannah regions, with the storm expected to move from the north-eastern parts of the country towards the west as the day progresses.
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