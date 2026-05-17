GMet warns of heavy rainfall across several parts of Ghana on Sunday evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across several parts of the country from Sunday evening into the night, with the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, and Western regions expected to be among the hardest hit.

According to a weather update issued at 1700 UTC on Sunday, May 17, 2026, a band of rain clouds has formed over inland areas within the coastal sector and parts of the forest zone and is expected to trigger moderate rainfall, with isolated cases of heavy rain.

The agency further warned that a storm system developing along the southern Ghana-Togo border and advancing from southern Benin is likely to generate moderate to heavy rainfall across most parts of the coastal, middle, and transition sectors of the country.

Areas expected to be affected between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. include Ho, Kpando, Akatsi, Anloga, Tema, Accra, Dodowa, Aburi, Koforidua, Akosombo, Akuse, and Kete Krachi.

The warning also covers Winneba, Twifo Praso, Elmina, Cape Coast, Akim Oda, Assin Fosu, and Assin Bereku between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Obuasi, Kumasi, Ejura, Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Bekwai, and New Edubiase are expected to experience severe weather conditions from 6:00 p.m. until midnight.

The agency cautioned that strong winds could precede the storms and advised residents in affected areas to take precautionary measures to stay safe.

Residents have been urged to avoid flood-prone areas, secure loose objects, and remain alert throughout the period of the forecast.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.