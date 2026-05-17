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NACOC storms drug hotspots in Greater Accra and Oti regions; several arrested in major weekend crackdown

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  17 May 2026 6:14pm
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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has carried out a sweeping anti-drug operation across parts of Greater Accra and the Oti Region, leading to several arrests and the seizure of suspected narcotic substances over the weekend.

The coordinated raids targeted known drug dens in Kissieman, Dome and Kwabenya, all in Accra, where officers reportedly retrieved quantities of illegal drugs and other incriminating materials during the intelligence-led operation.

According to security sources, the exercise formed part of NACOC’s intensified nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse, particularly within densely populated urban communities.

Suspects arrested during the raids are currently assisting with investigations, while officials work to identify and dismantle wider criminal networks linked to the distribution of narcotics in the affected areas.

In a related development, another major operation was conducted at Alavanyo in the Oti Region, where additional suspects were arrested and suspected drugs seized.

NACOC has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the growing drug menace in the country and warned individuals involved in the illegal trade to desist or face the full rigours of the law.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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