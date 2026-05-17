MTN Ghana launches 30th anniversary celebration with renewed digital transformation commitment

MTN Ghana has officially launched its 30th anniversary celebrations with a renewed commitment to Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and a message of gratitude to customers and stakeholders.

Speaking at the media launch held at MTN House in Accra under the theme, “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You”, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, described the company’s three-decade journey not merely as a corporate milestone but as “a Ghanaian story” shaped by millions of customers whose lives have been transformed through connectivity.

Addressing government officials, media practitioners, partners, staff and customers, Mr Blewett reflected on how MTN has evolved from a telecommunications provider into a major enabler of economic growth, financial inclusion and digital opportunities across the country.

“There are moments in the life of an institution when it is right to pause, to reflect, and to acknowledge that the journey truly mattered. Today is one of those moments for MTN Ghana,” he stated.

He said the success of MTN Ghana had always been closely linked to the people of Ghana, recounting an encounter between an MTN sales representative and a farmer who insisted he had a right to use an MTN vehicle because, as an MTN customer, “his money helped buy it”.

According to Mr Blewett, the incident reflected how many Ghanaians view MTN not as a distant corporation, but as a shared national platform.

“It reminds us that Ghanaians do not see MTN as distant infrastructure. They see it as their network, their platform, their enabler,” he said.

Mr Blewett noted that over the past three decades, MTN Ghana has helped redefine communication and commerce in the country, moving society from an era of physical visits and delayed communication to one powered by mobile technology and digital connectivity.

Tracing the company’s journey from the introduction of GSM services in 1996 to the rapid expansion of mobile connectivity, he highlighted the transformational impact of Mobile Money, popularly known as MoMo, which was introduced in 2009.

He described MoMo as more than a financial product, saying it had become a tool for economic inclusion, dignity and empowerment for millions of Ghanaians, particularly households, small businesses and operators in the informal sector.

“Today, millions of Ghanaians rely on Mobile Money every day. It supports households, businesses, agents and entire value chains. It is deeply woven into the fabric of Ghana’s economy and daily life,” he stated.

The MTN Ghana CEO also reflected on the company’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that while much of the world slowed down, connectivity became essential to keeping businesses, schools, hospitals and families functioning.

“MTN Ghana could not shut down because by then, connectivity had become essential national infrastructure,” he stressed.

Mr Blewett further highlighted MTN Ghana’s economic and social contributions, indicating that the company remains one of Ghana’s largest taxpayers while continuing to invest heavily in network expansion and digital infrastructure.

He also pointed to the work of the MTN Ghana Foundation, which has invested millions of cedis in education, healthcare, skills training and economic empowerment initiatives across the country.

Looking ahead, he said Ghana’s next phase of development would be driven by digital innovation, mobile platforms and the creativity of young people.

“As we look ahead, MTN Ghana is preparing responsibly for the next wave, strengthening fibre infrastructure, modernising our core systems and laying the groundwork for advanced technologies that will power productivity, innovation and growth,” he said.

Mr Blewett added that sustainability, responsible technology use and renewable energy investments would remain central to the company’s long-term strategy.

Representing the government at the launch, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, praised MTN Ghana for its transformational role in Ghana’s telecommunications and digital economy over the past three decades.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister described MTN Ghana as a model of positive long-term foreign direct investment, noting that the company had consistently demonstrated confidence in Ghana’s future through sustained investments and innovation.

“MTN Ghana stands as a strong example of what positive, long-term foreign direct investment should represent,” he stated.

According to him, MTN’s investments in network expansion, fibre deployment and digital financial services had significantly transformed how Ghanaians communicate, conduct business and access services.

He disclosed that MTN recently announced a US$1 billion investment in nationwide network infrastructure, describing the move as a strong vote of confidence in Ghana’s economic and digital future.

The Minister further noted that Mobile Money had become one of the most important tools for financial inclusion in Ghana, helping millions of people, especially women, informal traders, SMEs and young entrepreneurs, participate more actively in the formal economy.

He praised the collaborative efforts between government, regulators and private sector players that had helped liberalise and strengthen Ghana’s telecommunications sector over the years.

Mr George also acknowledged MTN Ghana’s significant contribution to domestic revenue mobilisation, employment creation and enterprise development through its extensive ecosystem of agents, vendors, contractors and innovators.

While celebrating the achievements of the telecommunications industry, the Minister stressed the need for continued collaboration to address emerging challenges, including affordable internet access, cybersecurity, digital skills development, infrastructure protection and environmental sustainability.

He also highlighted future opportunities in areas such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence, cloud services, data analytics and the Internet of Things, saying these technologies would redefine productivity and public service delivery in Ghana.

“Government will continue to work with the broader industry to unlock these opportunities in ways that are inclusive, secure and sustainable,” he assured.

The launch event brought together industry stakeholders, policymakers, regulators, media practitioners and members of the MTN family to celebrate what both speakers described as a shared national journey of progress, innovation and empowerment.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MTN Ghana is expected to roll out a series of activities aimed at celebrating customers, deepening community impact and reinforcing its commitment to supporting Ghana’s digital and socio-economic transformation.

After three decades of operations, MTN Ghana says its vision remains firmly focused on building a future in which technology expands opportunity, empowers people and positions Ghana competitively in the global digital economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.