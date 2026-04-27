MTN Ghana, Nova Business School launch second Mini MBA cohort for SME growth

Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the country’s private sector by partnering with Nova Business School Africa to launch the second edition of the MTN Mini MBA for SMEs.

The launch, held in Accra on Friday, April 25, 2026, marks a significant scale-up of the flagship capacity-building program designed to equip small and medium-sized enterprises with the strategic tools, networks, and capital access needed to compete beyond Ghana’s borders.

The 13-week intensive program was jointly launched by MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, and the President of Nova Business School Africa, Prof. Mathew Tsamenyi.

It builds on the success of the inaugural 2025 cohort and responds to rising demand from entrepreneurs eager to professionalize operations and leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Expanded Cohort, Targeted Groups

This year’s edition admitted 90 entrepreneurs, up from 50 last year, reflecting growing interest in structured business education tailored to SMEs.

To deepen peer learning and mentorship, organizers divided participants into three focused divisions of 30 members each: a Women-Led Businesses group, a Youth Entrepreneurs group, and a General group.

All participants are active business owners running enterprises across sectors, including agribusiness, retail, manufacturing, fashion, tech, and services.

The Mini MBA will be delivered by a faculty of seasoned academics and industry practitioners.

Facilitators include Prof. Godfred Bokpin, Prof. Mathew Tsamenyi, Dr. Anderson Uvie-Emegbo, Dr. Andrew Ayiku, Dr. Vandyck Lomotey, Dr. Esi Sey, Benjamin Coffie Alorzuke, Lady Naa Adorkor Codjoe, Michelle McKenzie, EM Ekong, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, Prince Osisiadan, and Kwasi Amoah Baafi.

The curriculum is tailored to the realities of Ghanaian SMEs and covers five core pillars: Strategic Decision-Making Skills, Comprehensive Business Knowledge, Networking Opportunities, Time-Efficient Development, and Adaptability to Market Trends.

Sessions combine case studies, simulations, and advisory clinics to help founders move from survival to scale.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Mathew Tsamenyi said a key objective is to build the capacity of SMEs to trade across borders and become export-oriented. “How do we actually support them to scale and to be able to become regional organizations, to take their operations beyond Ghana?” he asked.

“This 13-week Mini MBA is designed to build that capacity and also provide business advisory services that continue after graduation. ”Prof. Tsamenyi disclosed that Nova Business School Africa has already lined up a network of investors from Nigeria, Mauritius, and other markets, including private equity and venture capital firms. “Last year we had 50 SMEs, and this time we have 90. We’re going to put all of them together into an alumni network and support them even beyond the program,” he explained. “The conversation we had with MTN was about accelerating the growth of the private sector — moving from micro and SME businesses to businesses that can compete at the continental and even global levels.”MTN’s Full-Journey Approach: Skills, Tools, Capital

MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, emphasized that the company’s role goes beyond training. “At MTN Ghana, we are looking at the full journey of business growth from one end to the other,” she said. “Our commitment is not only to equip entrepreneurs with the right skills to grow their businesses, but also to connect them to the capital and funding opportunities they need to expand. ”To bridge the digital gap, every participant receives access to MN’s YellowBiz solution — a bundle of essential digital tools, including business email, data, and connectivity via a router. Mensah-Poku noted that the first cohort revealed a common challenge: “Many business owners knew they wanted to grow, but they did not know how to use technology to scale effectively.

YellowBiz gives them the digital foundation to begin that journey. “She added that MTN is partnering with credible investment institutions and funding partners to create a pipeline from classroom to capital. “When participants complete the programme with the required standards and demonstrate discipline and commitment, we will be able to introduce them to the investment community with confidence,” she assured. “These are credible businesses that have gone through the process.

They are prepared and ready for the next stage.”Alumni Impact: ‘This Program Is About Transformation’

The impact of the first cohort was highlighted by Freda Tettekie Agbeti, a 2025 graduate.

Expressing gratitude to MTN and Nova Business School Africa, she said the training opened doors she had not imagined. “The more serious you are, the more doors open afterwards,” Agbeti told incoming participants. “This program drives innovation and social change, whether in career advancement or entrepreneurial ventures. ”She credited the Mini MBA with giving her practical tools she now uses daily. “It’s not just about learning; it is about transformation,” she said. “I urge all participants to take the program seriously so they can gain the requisite skills to scale. ”Building a Competitive SME Pipeline for Ghana and Africa

The MTN Mini MBA reflects a broader shift in private sector development: moving from ad-hoc workshops to structured, investment-linked acceleration.

By combining academic rigor, corporate infrastructure, and investor access, MTN Ghana and Nova Business School Africa aim to create a pipeline of SMEs that are digitally enabled, regionally competitive, and export-ready.

With 90 businesses now entering the program and 50 alumni already in market, the initiative is set to create a 140-member network of growth-stage SMEs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.