MTN Ghana launches 2026 Y’ello Care, targets healthcare access for underserved communities

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe

MTN Ghana has launched the 2026 edition of its flagship employee volunteerism campaign, dubbed 21 Days of Y’ello Care, with a nationwide focus on improving access to healthcare for underserved and remote communities.

The initiative, launched at MTN House in Accra on Monday, June 1, 2026, will see MTN employees across the country undertake a series of health-focused interventions over a 21-day period under the theme: “Expanding Equitable Health for Every Community,” strengthening access to quality, preventive and responsive healthcare services for underserved and remote populations.

This year’s campaign seeks to address critical healthcare challenges by restoring broken hospital beds, supporting health facilities, conducting community health screenings, promoting disease prevention, raising awareness about non-communicable disease, providing handwashing facilities in selected schools, and training health champions to sustain health awareness efforts beyond the campaign period.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, said the company’s employees were committed to making a meaningful contribution to addressing healthcare gaps in communities across the country.

Reflecting on the impact of Y’ello Care over the past 19 years, she noted that the initiative had become deeply rooted in MTN’s culture and values.

“Y’ello Care is no longer just an activity on our calendar. It is something we look forward to every year because it gives us the opportunity to make a personal commitment to the communities that have contributed to our success. It reminds us that anything worth doing must be done intentionally, and giving back to society is one of those things,” she said.

According to Adwoa, this year’s focus on healthcare was informed by the growing need to support access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities where basic services often remain out of reach.

“As a company, MTN has invested significantly in healthcare infrastructure through the MTN Ghana Foundation. This year, our employees are complementing those efforts by drawing attention to critical but solvable challenges within the healthcare system and encouraging others to join us in making a difference,” she added.

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who launched the programme, commended MTN Ghana for aligning its social interventions with the country’s health priorities.

He said partnerships between government and corporate institutions were essential to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that healthcare services reach those who need them most.

“When corporate Ghana aligns its interventions with national priorities, we achieve results faster. It helps avoid duplication, reduces fragmentation and enables all stakeholders to work towards a common goal,” the Minister stated.

For MTN Ghana, the campaign represents more than corporate social responsibility. It is a demonstration of the company's long-standing commitment to supporting national development and improving the lives of people in the communities it serves.

Some MTN Staff in a group picture after the launch of 2026 21 Days of Y'ello Care

Over the next three weeks, hundreds of MTN employees across all regions of Ghana will volunteer their time and expertise to implement projects aimed at improving healthcare outcomes and creating healthier communities.

This year's campaign also coincides with MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary celebrations, reinforcing the company's commitment to driving social impact and contributing to Ghana's development beyond connectivity.

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