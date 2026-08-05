Supreme Court ruling on delegate system will impose huge financial burden on political parties – Evans Nimako

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned that the Supreme Court's decision striking down the delegate system for internal party elections will significantly increase the cost of organising party primaries, placing a heavy financial burden on political parties.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, August 5, the party's Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, said the judgment would require political parties to organise larger-scale internal elections, making the process far more expensive than under the delegate system.
"In the face of it, this is going to be a huge burden on political parties," he said.
Mr. Nimako explained that while concerns about the influence of money in internal elections are legitimate, replacing the delegate system with broader participation comes with significant financial implications that cannot be ignored.
He noted that the cost of conducting nationwide internal elections would rise considerably, particularly for parties with large memberships spread across the country.
The NPP official's comments come after National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah revealed that the NDC spent about GH¢40 million on its 2014 internal elections and proposed that the state should finance internal political party elections.
Mr. Nimako said the debate over public funding for political parties has existed for years and should now be revisited in light of the Supreme Court's decision.
"I think that the issue of state funding of political parties has been on the burner for a very long time," he said, recalling discussions among political parties represented in Parliament and the Institute of Economic Affairs on proposals for state financing.
He, however, cautioned that any move to introduce state funding must be accompanied by a sound legal framework to prevent abuse.
"The other twist is that if you do not have the right legal framework, you are likely to open the floodgates and allow the creation and formation of political parties," he said.
Mr. Nimako also reiterated the NPP's opposition to the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing that the delegate system remains an important feature of Ghana's democratic process.
"This issue of the judgment by the Supreme Court is something that the New Patriotic Party did not really support because we knew that if you want to ensure the growth of democracy, you need to have viable political parties. And the issue of delegateship is part of democracy," he stated.
He urged the public to focus on the reasoning behind the judgment and assess whether it addresses the underlying concerns about internal party elections.
"The question that we need to ask is: what does the judgment seek to kill? It is important for us to assess the judgment and follow the reasoning of the Supreme Court," he said.
Mr. Nimako further argued that rather than abolishing the delegate system, authorities should strengthen the enforcement of existing electoral laws that criminalise bribery, treating and other electoral offences.
"If you want to cure the issue of moneycracy, why aren't we able to enforce these laws?" he asked.
Latest Stories
-
Two jailed 20 years for trafficking Nigerians into cybercrime in Tema
43 seconds
-
Fire guts late Murtala Mohammed’s family home, destroys nine rooms
5 minutes
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
15 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
17 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
18 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
23 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
28 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
33 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
35 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
35 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
40 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
50 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
57 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
1 hour
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
1 hour