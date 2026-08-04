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John Boadu pledges support to make Bawumia Ghana’s next President

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  4 August 2026 5:56am
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A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pledged to work to ensure that the party’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, wins the next general election.

Mr Boadu, who is seeking to be elected as the NPP’s National Chairman, said his commitment to supporting Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition was not merely a political statement but based on his track record of helping the party achieve electoral victories.

“I will ensure that Dr Alhaji Bawumia becomes the President of Ghana. This is not rhetoric; I did it for former President John Agyekum Kufuor, I did it for Nana Akufo-Addo and I will do it for Dr Bawumia,” he said.

He said his experience within the NPP and his previous roles in the party’s leadership placed him in a strong position to help mobilise the grassroots and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

Mr Boadu is contesting the NPP National Chairmanship position, with his campaign focused on rebuilding the party’s structures, promoting unity and positioning the party for victory in the next general election.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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