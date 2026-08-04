NPP secures police approval for August 6 protest over Sedina Tamakloe acquittal

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has obtained police approval to proceed with its planned demonstration on Thursday, August 6, in protest against the acquittal of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

The demonstration follows the Court of Appeal's decision to overturn Ms Tamakloe-Attionu's conviction and 10-year prison sentence, after ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The protest is expected to commence at the Supreme Court before moving to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Jubilee House and Parliament, where the party intends to present a petition through a designated representative.

Speaking to journalists after receiving approval from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, said the demonstration is aimed at highlighting what the party believes are growing threats to Ghana's democratic governance.

"On Friday, July 31, we submitted our notice to stage a mammoth demonstration over what we describe as selective justice, interference with the judiciary and the repressive bail conditions imposed on members of the opposition.

"Today, democracy is under attack. We are witnessing the suppression of free speech and the criminalisation of free expression. Our democracy is dying, and this is not what President Mahama promised.

"We intend to stage this demonstration to press home our demand that democracy must be protected. On Thursday, August 6, at 5:00 a.m., we will assemble in front of the Supreme Court before proceeding to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and then to the Jubilee House. We will also present a petition to Parliament through a designated representative," he said.

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