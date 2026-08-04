Two killed, six injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash near Bunso Junction

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people have been confirmed dead following a fatal multi-vehicle collision involving a State Transport Company (STC) bus, two fuel tankers, a Kia Sorento and a Mitsubishi pick-up at Etukrom, near Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 3.
The crash triggered a massive fire that engulfed the STC bus, one of the fuel tankers and the Mitsubishi pick-up, leaving two occupants trapped and dead at the scene.
The second fuel tanker veered off the road into a nearby river, where it also caught fire after the collision.
Six other victims, comprising four men and two women, sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to the Hawa Memorial Hospital in Osiem for treatment.
Confirming the incident to Citi FM, Alex King Nartey, a member of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Communications Team, said firefighters and other emergency responders were deployed to the scene to conduct rescue operations and assess the situation.
Authorities are expected to provide further details after completing investigations into the cause of the crash.
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