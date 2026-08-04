Anchor your profession on trust – Sports Minister tells PR practitioners

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has urged aspiring public relations professionals to anchor their careers on trust, integrity and sound judgment, stressing that while technology continues to reshape the communications landscape, credibility remains the profession's greatest asset.

Delivering the keynote address at the 6th World PR Day Festival PR Dialogue in Accra, Mr Adams drew on his experience as Director of Public Affairs and spokesperson to former President Jerry John Rawlings to illustrate why trust—not technology—is the true currency of effective public relations.

The festival, organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA) in partnership with the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), was held under the theme "Reimagining PR", with this year's dialogue focusing on "Connecting Learning to Practice."

The event brought together students, communication professionals, corporate leaders and academics for one of Ghana's foremost annual gatherings dedicated to advancing the public relations profession.

Reflecting on his years as President Rawlings' spokesperson, Mr Adams said effective communication extends far beyond speaking.

"I quickly realised communication was much more than speaking; it was about listening carefully before responding, understanding public sentiment, protecting credibility, and knowing when to communicate, what to communicate and, just as importantly, when not to communicate."

He noted that these lessons continue to shape his leadership today, explaining that managing sports is as much about strategic communication as it is about administration.

"When our national teams compete, we are not simply managing sports; we are managing national expectations, managing emotions and protecting the image of Ghana. That is strategic public relations in action."

His remarks underscored the growing relevance of public relations across leadership, governance and national development, positioning the discipline as an essential function that extends well beyond agencies and corporate communications departments.

Addressing the rise of artificial intelligence, Hon. Adams acknowledged the transformative role technology is playing in the profession but cautioned against overlooking the uniquely human qualities that define great communicators.

"There are qualities no technology can replace: integrity, empathy, good judgment, critical thinking and authenticity. People still trust people.

"The communicator of the future will not simply be the one who knows the latest technology; it will be the one who combines technology with wisdom, ethics and genuine human understanding."

The keynote set the tone for a day of thought-provoking discussions featuring leading voices from industry and academia.

The PR Dialogue formed part of the World PR Day Festival 2026 and brought together communication professionals, students and industry leaders to discuss the evolving role of public relations.

The festival was supported by Telecel Ghana, Samsung, Bank of Africa, Google AI Centre, National Health Insurance Scheme, Bank of Ghana, Women in PR Ghana, Bel Aqua, Promasidor, and UniMAC.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.