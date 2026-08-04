DVLA to pilot new electronic number plate system this month ahead of 2027 rollout

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will begin the pilot phase of its new electronic number plate system this month, with nationwide implementation scheduled to commence in January 2027, Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey has announced.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kotey said the rollout of the new system had been delayed by a court case and the time required to secure parliamentary approval for the necessary Legislative Instrument (L.I.).

He disclosed that Cabinet has also approved the implementation of the new number plate system.

“The court suit against us threw everything into disarray, and because of the L.I. we were not able to get the timing right. Parliament went on recess, but thankfully we went through all the processes. It was passed and took effect on May 28,” he said.

“We also went to Cabinet and it has given us approval to roll out the new number plate system. The pilot will begin this month, while the main registration will start in January 2027,” he added.

Mr Kotey explained that plans to improve the quality of Ghana’s number plates predated his appointment as DVLA boss.

According to him, an existing contract sought to increase the aluminium content of the plates from about 30 per cent to 70 per cent to make them more durable.

He said about 20 companies submitted bids for the contract, but only one was selected through the procurement process.

“When I assumed office, the other companies asked me to terminate the contract, but I disagreed because it had already been legally awarded,” he said.

The DVLA boss noted that the new number plate system forms part of broader efforts to strengthen vehicle identification and combat criminal activities linked to cloned and fraudulent registration plates.

“As part of the new number plate system, we have introduced cloning detectors. Within one month of implementation, we have seized about 130 vehicles and handed them over to Customs,” he disclosed.

Mr Kotey said investigations had uncovered cases where vehicle owners obtained fake number plates and roadworthy certificates from locations far from where their vehicles were registered.

“Some vehicles may be in the Northern Region, but their number plates are produced in Accra before fake roadworthy certificates are issued. Others also use number plates from damaged vehicles to commit illegal acts,” he explained.

He stressed that unrestricted access to vehicle number plates poses a significant security risk.

“Anyone having easy access to number plates is a problem because they are security documents. They are meant to protect public safety,” he said.

The DVLA expects the new electronic number plate system to improve vehicle traceability, reduce fraud and enhance national security when it is fully rolled out in 2027.

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