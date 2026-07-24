New DVLA system uncovers over 130 suspected cloned cars – CEO

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says its newly introduced vehicle inspection technology has led to the detection and seizure of more than 130 vehicles suspected to have been cloned or linked to duty evasion.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the move forms part of the authority's broader digital service transformation agenda aimed at improving vehicle registration processes and tackling fraudulent activities.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Friday, July 24, Mr. Kotey explained that the digital transformation programme is not a single project but a series of initiatives designed to modernise DVLA operations.

He said one of the key interventions is the introduction of cloning detection machines, which enable the authority to verify the authenticity of vehicle chassis numbers and trace the history of vehicles before registration.

According to him, the machines can identify whether a vehicle’s chassis number has been altered or duplicated and provide information on the vehicle’s history, including whether it has been involved in accidents.

“The machine now gives us the history of the chassis number from the manufacturer to date. Whether the car has been involved in an accident or not, it gives us all these,” he said.

Mr. Kotey explained that some individuals have exploited gaps in the vehicle registration system by using forged or copied customs documents to register vehicles that have not fulfilled their tax obligations.

He said some offenders collaborate with individuals within the system to obtain copies of customs documents, which are then used to clone chassis numbers of vehicles that have not paid duties.

“They use that photocopy, that chassis number on it, to clone the car that has not paid duty and come and register it first. When you, the original owner, now come to us, it becomes problematic,” he explained.

The DVLA CEO said since the implementation of the detection system about a month ago, more than 130 vehicles have been intercepted and handed over to the Customs Division for further action.

He added that the DVLA currently has a flexible arrangement with Customs to allow owners of affected vehicles to regularise their duty payments, but that arrangement will end once the full digital system is operational.

Mr. Kotey warned vehicle owners who have failed to pay the required duties to regularise their status, cautioning that future offenders will face prosecution.

“Henceforth, when we arrest you, we’ll prosecute you. Because it’s a criminal offence. That level of amnesty is over,” he stated.

The DVLA says the ongoing digital reforms are aimed at reducing fraud, improving transparency and ensuring that only properly documented vehicles are registered in Ghana.

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