Dialogue is key in the establishment of IPEC – Labour Minister

Dr Rashid Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, has reiterated the importance of collaboration, fairness and social dialogue as Ghana transitions to the establishment of the Independent Public Emoluments Commission (IPEC).

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) stakeholder engagement with Organised Labour in Accra, the Minister described the reforms as part of a broader effort to reshape the country’s public sector compensation system.

“We are transitioning to create a society different from what we have known, and one that addresses the challenges we have confronted for years,” he stated.

Dr Pelpuo said engaging Organised Labour at this stage demonstrates government’s commitment to transparency, inclusiveness and consensus-building in designing an institution that will shape public sector pay administration.

He emphasised that public sector remuneration goes beyond salaries and allowances, as it directly affects livelihoods, workplace fairness, productivity and the overall health of the national economy.

“The issue of public sector pay is not merely about numbers. It is fundamentally about people, their livelihoods, fairness at work, productivity and the social benefits to the national economy,” he said.

The Minister noted that while workers deserve fair and decent remuneration, government must also ensure the public wage bill remains fiscally sustainable.

“The challenge before us is to find the right balance between fair remuneration for public sector workers and the broader fiscal capacity of the state,” he explained.

He added that the proposed IPEC presents an opportunity to strengthen the institutional framework for determining public sector emoluments. However, he cautioned that the transition must be carefully managed to ensure independence, transparency, accountability and consistency.

Dr Pelpuo further highlighted the critical role of social dialogue, describing Organised Labour as a key partner in national development.

“The views and concerns of workers and their representatives must inform the development of the proposed IPEC framework. This engagement is not a formality, but an opportunity to ask difficult questions and make constructive proposals,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to contribute to discussions on the mandate, composition, independence and accountability of the proposed Commission, as well as its implications for existing institutional arrangements and collective bargaining processes.

The Minister also reaffirmed government’s commitment to linking compensation to economic realities, productivity and public sector performance.

“We must pursue an approach that links compensation to economic realities and ensures stability, so workers do not experience a rise in the cost of living immediately after wage adjustments,” he said.

Mr. Pelpuo acknowledged the contribution of Ghanaian workers to economic stability.

“Our ability to stabilise the economy is because of the men and women who wake up each day and work to keep the nation going,” he added.

He expressed confidence in FWSC and its technical teams to develop a coherent policy framework that eliminates disparities and promotes equity in public sector pay.

The Minister said the ultimate goal is to establish a credible and predictable compensation system that commands public trust and ensures fairness across the public sector.

“An effective public emoluments framework should ensure that persons performing comparable responsibilities are treated fairly, while recognising differences in skills, responsibilities and working conditions,” he said.

The two-day engagement held on August 13 and 14, 2026, forms part of ongoing consultations on the proposed establishment of IPEC and the development of an IPEC Bill, which is expected to replace FWSC and reform Ghana’s public sector pay administration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.