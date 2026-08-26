Mahama makes fresh changes to government; Pelpuo, Brogya Genfi reassigned

President John Dramani Mahama has reassigned the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, to the Office of the President as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.

A statement from the presidency issued on Wednesday and signed by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye confirmed the changes.

Mr Pelpuo is expected to be replaced at the Labour, Jobs and Employment Ministry by Emmanuel Agyekum, who currently serves as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.

The changes form part of a fresh round of reassignments within the Mahama administration.

Under the new arrangement, Dr Pelpuo will take over responsibility for Special Initiatives at the Presidency, a portfolio previously held by Mr Agyekum.

Mr Agyekum, in turn, will move to head the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, taking over from Dr Pelpuo. An official announcement is expected soon from the presidency.

The latest changes come weeks after President Mahama carried out a ministerial reshuffle that saw Kenneth Gilbert Adjei moved from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim was reassigned from the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry to Works, Housing and Water Resources.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has also been removed from his position and reassigned to the Presidency as a Special Advisor.

Mr Brogya Genfi had served as Deputy Minister of Defence during a period of transition at the ministry following the appointment of Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as substantive Minister for Defence earlier this month.

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