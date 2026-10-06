Kane inspires England to win over Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against the Czech Republic on his record-equalling 125th appearance for England

Harry Kane celebrated his record-equalling 125th England cap with two goals in a comfortable UEFA Nations League victory against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Kane made it a remarkable tally of 91 goals for England on the night he drew level with Peter Shilton - and is now firmly on course to become the first player to reach a century for his country.

England built on the win against the Czech Republic in Prague and the outstanding 7-0 victory in Croatia with another convincing display to delight head coach Thomas Tuchel and the home support.

Kane had a hand in England's opener after 27 minutes, when his cross was turned into his own net by former West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal.

The goal Kane and Wembley craved came five minutes before the break, England's captain applying a simple close-range finish to Morgan Rogers' excellent first-time delivery.

And Kane was on target again after 57 minutes, rising at the far post to head home Lewis Hall's corner.

Kane departed to a well-deserved standing ovation when he was replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the closing minutes.

England show signs of progress

England's Uefa Nations League campaign may have started with defeat against World Cup holders Spain at Wembley but three subsequent victories, all achieved in convincing fashion, hinted at progress and optimism.

Indeed, it could have been four wins from four had Kane scored the penalty that would have put England 3-1 up against Spain before the lost 3-2, but head coach Tuchel will have been highly satisfied with what he has seen since.

England, after winning 7-0 in Croatia, were a threat again against the Czechs at Wembley, although Eberechi Eze failed to make the most of his opportunity with in-form Anthony Gordon rested.

Tuchel's attacking force is now set in stone, led by captain Harry Kane, with Gordon and Bukayo Saka on either side and Jude Bellingham stamping his world-class in the number 10 position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold took his chance at right-back after being recalled by Tuchel following his World Cup exclusion, looking solid in defence - albeit not under huge pressure - while offering an extra dimension in attack.

Newcastle United's Hall now has strong claims to be first-choice left-back, while Jarell Quansah impressed with his versatility at right-back then in central defence against the Czechs, cementing his place as a vital part of Tuchel's squad.

England face Croatia next in November before their biggest test, away to Spain, but they have foundations to build on.

And it was fitting that Kane marked the night when he equalled that caps record with two goals, capping a pleasing international break for Tuchel and England.

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