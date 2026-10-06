Rival clubs want range of punishments for Man City

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano (left) and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak have continued to insist the club are innocent despite the guilty verdicts

A number of Premier League clubs want Manchester City to face both "retrospective punishments" and future sanctions for their mass financial rule-breaking, sources have told BBC Sport.

An independent commission found City guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

City have appealed against the verdict, while the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is poised to review the findings to determine whether there are any indications of potential misconduct.

However, there is said to be a consensus among a group of top-flight club executives that if City's appeal is unsuccessful, the sanctions should make reparations for the period when they broke the rules, while also limiting their powers in future.

There is also a feeling from at least four Premier League boardrooms that a "one-hit" points deduction resulting in relegation to the Championship would be an insufficient punishment given the severity of City's wrongdoing.

There is an understanding that there is nuance in exactly what clubs consider a fitting penalty for the eight-time Premier League champions, who were found guilty of all serious financial rule breaches in a damning verdict by an independent commission.

One senior club source said City should be stripped of their titles, and added there was "no great rush" among clubs to push for the redistribution of trophies, but rather to take honours away and leave them vacant.

The source warned that the Premier League's credibility would be lost if City were allowed to keep the eight major trophies they won during the period they were found guilty.

However, in a sign of a range of opinions across the league, BBC Sport was previously told there was little appetite among other clubs for City to be stripped of titles.

Regarding the timescale for future sanctions, there is concern among club executives that a sanction applied to just one season would merely provide City with a "bump in the road," given the likelihood of their returning to the Premier League at the first opportunity.

A number of Premier League figures therefore believe any points deduction should be split over multiple seasons, while there is also a sense that transfer bans spanning multiple windows would significantly hinder City's ability to regain their top-flight status as quickly as possible.

One club source also said it would be "bizarre, almost obtuse" if City were able to trade in the upcoming January transfer window, if this process is ongoing and sanctions have not been applied.

Some clubs cited feeling "in the dark" regards the Premier League, including around the chronology and timescales of the appeal and the sanctions hearing.

However, sources said there was "empathy" and "understanding" about the difficult position the Premier League is in, given the gravity of this situation and the ongoing legal process.

Regarding financial reparations, one idea that has been mooted - and which a club source found "merit" in - was to apply a "tariff-based system", whereby City's past league finishing positions would be altered via a points deduction.

Rival clubs could then be paid compensation by City based on where they would have finished versus where they did finish.

BBC Sport understands that Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca will speak to players collectively after they return from international duty on Thursday, before their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday (16:30 BST).

The trip to Anfield is their first game since the verdict was announced.

Merseyside Police says it has received queries in relation to the match, and when asked by BBC Sport if any special measures would be put in place the force said it will have "an appropriate policing operation in place on the day".

Sources at Liverpool have told BBC Sport that it is a case of "business as usual" and that no extra measures are being put in place. Conversations and meetings between the club, supporters and relevant authorities take place before every home game.

One source said while everyone "has the right to express their feelings" they hoped supporters would not overstep the mark.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.